Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is Pregnant With 1st Baby After Prison Release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is expecting her first baby with Ken Urker following her release from prison.

“I know the rumors have been flying around for quite some time now, and I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant,” Blanchard, 32, said in a YouTube video shared on Tuesday, July 9. “Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January 2025.”

Blanchard added that the baby was “not planned,” but the twosome “are both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood.”

Blanchard served seven years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2015 second-degree murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. She was released in December 2023. (Her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, who killed Dee Dee after planning her murder with Gypsy, was convicted of first-degree murder in 2018 and is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.)

Five months after her release, Gypsy revealed that she wanted to start a family of her own. “Absolutely I want kids someday. I think that I’m going to be a good mother,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “I think [my boyfriend] Ken would be a wonderful father, and so we’ll see what the future holds for us.”

Despite her hopes for a family, Gypsy acknowledged at the time that she was still working through the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother as a child. (Dee Dee allegedly put Gypsy through a series of unnecessary medical interventions — including surgeries and a feeding tube — while convincing Gypsy and the public that she was ill when she wasn’t.)

“I’m going through the healing process of processing those emotions that I feel towards myself and towards her,” she shared. “I have been diagnosed with PTSD and I am on medication for it. So then when the nightmares come, it puts me in a bad state of mind and it takes me a day to come out of that negative mindset and it takes work.”

Gypsy added that forgiving herself for her role in Dee Dee’s murder was “a daily work in progress” that she was “working on in therapy.”

Following her release from prison, Gypsy went through a turbulent period in her love life. After marrying Ryan Scott Anderson in 2022 during her time behind bars, she filed for divorce in April. Later that month, she confirmed that she was back together with her former fiancé Urker, whom she met through a pen pal program in prison.

In May, Gypsy insisted that her connection with Urker did not directly cause her split from Anderson.

“It was, I think, an insecurity that was there for a very long time,” she told Us. “I called Ken two weeks before I got married. Ken has consistently been brought up in a way that I can never let go of my feelings, but I put them on the back burner to do what was best for my marriage. And so, having that be a point of contention has been a thread throughout, but I didn’t leave Ryan for Ken. That was just sort of a realization [of], ‘Hey, we still love each other after the fact.’”