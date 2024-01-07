So many stars have announced that they are expanding their broods by welcoming babies in 2024.

“Baby Miller-Holmes. Due June 2024 🥹❤️,” Too Hot to Handle alums Emily Miller and Cam Holmes wrote via a joint post to Instagram to announce the news of their rainbow baby on January 1. (The couple had previously shared that she suffered an ectopic pregnancy in 2022.)

They weren’t the only ones to share their happy announcement during the first week of the new year. Bachelor Nation’s Sydney Lotuaco took to Instagram to post snaps, which included her and husband Nick Wehby holding up a sonogram of their little one.

“New year, new addition! Baby Wehby coming this summer 🥰,” the couple jointly wrote via Instagram on January 2.

Scroll down to see all the stars who announced pregnancies in 2024: