Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have “deepened their bond” during “all the time they’ve spent together recently,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“It makes the prospect of her tour more challenging. She’ll be sad,” the insider says, referring to Swift’s Eras Tour which kicks off its European leg in a fortnight (see what we did there).

Both Swift, 34, and Kelce, also 34, understand that work is a priority, per the source.

“They support and respect [each other],” the source adds. “They have busy careers, so they understand those commitments, as difficult as it is.”

One major plus was Kelce being by Swift’s side to celebrate the release of The Tortured Poets Department album, which officially dropped on Friday, April 19.

The same source tells Us that the couple took “a trip up the California coast” in order to “celebrate privately.” The insider adds, “They’re making the most of the time they have together.” (The couple was spotted with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper on a joint vacation in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, confirmed the trip upon seeing Cooper at QVC’s Age of Possibility summit in Las Vegas earlier this week.)

Kelce has spent a lot of the NFL offseason in Los Angeles, filming new game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity and spending time with Swift. He was last on the football field when the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII against the San Francisco 49ers in February. The following month, Kelce, 34, accompanied Swift to her Eras Tour dates in Singapore before they returned to the West Coast.

A source previously told Us that Swift and Kelce were in their “nesting” era during their time off.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” the insider shared in March. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

The couple was focused on “rest” and “spending quality time together” while they had “a break from the buzz of their careers.” The source went on to say that Swift and Kelce are “scheduling” their respective projects in order to “see each other as much as possible.”

The source added: “They don’t want to spend too much time apart.”

Swift and Kelce took their relationship public in September 2023.