Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sped off in a getaway car for a couples vacation with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper following the release of Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, revealed during the QVC’s Age of Possibility summit in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 24, that her son, 34, sent her a sweet photo of the foursome enjoying time in the coastal town of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, according to People.

Per the outlet, Donna, 71, shared that Travis realized Cooper, 49, would be attending the Summit alongside his mom. When Cooper showed up to the event to serve Danny and Coop’s Philly Cheesesteaks, Donna reportedly greeted the actor by saying, “Travis told me you were going to be here.”

Donna and Cooper were at the first-of-its-kind Summit to kick off the brand’s new platform, Age of Possibility, which celebrates women over 50 from all walks of life. Christina Applegate, Patti LaBelle, Rita Wilson, Naomi Watts, Martha Stewart and Queen Latifah were just a few of the fellow A-listers in attendance being honored.

Related: Taylor Swift's Inner Circle Taylor Swift is quite popular! Take a look at some of the star's celebrity best friends -- including Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Lily Aldridge, and more

While at the event, Donna reportedly told fellow guests that she wished Travis could have attended the event with her but he’s currently filming Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?. The Are You Smarter Than 5th Grader? spinoff series will appear on Prime Video with the athlete serving as host.

Swift and Travis have been spending as much time together as possible in the past month before Swift heads back out for the next leg of her Eras Tour in May. The pair were last seen together at weekend one of Coachella, where they danced and packed on the PDA while supporting Jack Antonoff and Ice Spice.

“Taylor and Travis were in the wings of the stage watching the Bleachers set,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Taylor and Travis were screaming, dancing and full-on making out during the set.”

According to the onlooker, the duo “looked like they were having the best time and very much in love.”

Travis, for his part, opened up about time at the music festival during the latest episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, where he shared how enjoyable it was to experience different music genres.

“It was fun getting out there and seeing a few new bands that I really wasn’t that familiar with,” he explained. “And [I] just became an absolute lover of their music because of how they perform and how they captivated the crowd and got everybody into it.”

Hadid, meanwhile, has been friends with Swift for more than a decade. She and Cooper were first linked in October 2023 when they were spotted hanging out in New York City.

At the time, an insider told Us that the duo “have a lot in common” despite their 20-year age gap, adding, “They’re both single parents to a young daughter, and they share a similar sense of humor.” (Hadid shares her 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with ex Zayn Malik, while Cooper shares his 6-year-old daughter, Lea, with ex Irina Shayk.)

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

While a second source told Us in December 2023 that the duo haven’t had “the talk” in terms of defining the relationship, they aren’t “seeing anyone else.” That same month, Cooper purchased a home near Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid’s Pennsylvania farm.

“[Gigi] is very dialed in terms of what she wants in a life partner and the kind of life that she wants,” a third source told us at the time. “They both intellectually stimulate each other. They’re driven and family-focused. They share a lot of mutual friends and their relationship is just, easy, natural and relaxed.”