Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid aren’t only growing closer romantically, but also geographically.

“Bradley purchased a home in Pennsylvania,” a source tells Us Weekly, revealing that the property is close to Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid’s farm. However, the insider clarified that Cooper’s purchase “has nothing to do with Gigi or her family.”

The source continues: “Things are going great with Bradley and Gigi and they’re really enjoying spending time together. However, Bradley buying a home in New Hope is just a coincidence that it’s near Yolanda’s Pennsylvania farm.”

As a Philadelphia native, Cooper, 48, has “many ties” to the area, according to the insider. “He attended school there and spent a ton of time there throughout his life including filming Silver Linings Playbook. He’s a huge Eagles fan and has a ton of friends and family there. He is excited about having a place in his hometown.”

Yolanda, 59, purchased her Pennsylvania farm in 2017 and it has since become her family’s favorite place to wind down and spend quality time riding horses, tending to the garden and taking care of farm animals.

“It’s where we can all come and feel like ourselves again,” Gigi, 28, said of the farm in a February 2019 interview with Elle. “When I’m here, I just get in my truck and go to the store. Kids get excited at the market, but they don’t take their phones out. They want us to feel normal, and that’s very appreciated.”

Cooper and Gigi have been spotted together in New York City several times over the past few months. They two sparked romance rumors in October after they were photographed in the same car together in pics obtained by Page Six.

“They have a lot in common,” a second source shared with Us on October 10. “They’re both single parents to a young daughter, and they share a similar sense of humor.” (Gigi shares her 3-year-old daughter, Kai, with ex Zayn Malik, while Cooper coparents his 6-year-old daughter, Lea, with ex Irina Shayk.)

The pair have discussed arranging a playdate for their kids, a third source told Us in November. “Gigi appreciates that Bradley is different from other men she’s dated,” the insider added. “He’s really mature and treats her with nothing but respect.”

Cooper and Gigi have also supported each other’s businesses, with Cooper appearing in an Instagram Story ad for Gigi’s brand Guest in Residence and Gigi grabbing a sandwich from the actor’s NYC cheesesteak food truck.

“They haven’t had ‘the talk’ in terms of their relationship status, but neither of them is seeing [anyone else],” another source shared with Us earlier this month, adding that their romance has been “going really well.”