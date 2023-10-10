Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have a 20-year age gap, but they have discovered they aren’t so different, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“They have a lot in common,” the insider says. “They’re both single parents to a young daughter ,and they share a similar sense of humor.”

Hadid, 28, shares daughter Khai, 3, with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, whom she split from in 2021. Cooper, meanwhile, coparents daughter Lea De Seine, 6, with ex Irina Shayk. The Oscar winner, 48, and Shayk, 37, called it quits in 2019.

Related: Gigi Hadid's Complete Dating History Gigi Hadid‘s romance with Zayn Malik was not the first — nor would it be the last — time that the supermodel’s love life grabbed everyone’s attention. Hadid’s first major relationship in the public eye was with Cody Simpson. The pair dated on and off for two years before calling it quits for good in […]

While Hadid “has no intention of introducing Khai to anybody she dates unless she’s in a fully committed relationship,” the source tells Us she is “open to the idea of getting to know [Cooper] better.”

Hadid and Cooper “have been out a couple of times” after meeting through a mutual friend, the insider explains, adding that the model is “really enjoying spending time” with the actor.

“It’s still far too early to know where things might be headed,” the source says, noting that although “things aren’t that serious right now, the attraction is there.”

Related: Bradley Cooper's Dating History: Irina Shayk, Jennifer Esposito, More Bradley Cooper has dated a string of high-profile women over the years — and ever since his 2019 split from Irina Shayk, he’s been on the market. The ever-growing attention on the Oscar nominee’s love life started early on in his career. After he broke through in 2001 as Will Tippin in Alias, he found […]

Earlier this month, Hadid and Copper sparked romance speculation after they were spotted together two times in the span of four days. The twosome were photographed riding in the same car in New York City on Sunday, October 8.

Three days prior, they were seen leaving Manhattan restaurant Via Carota. Hadid and Cooper were spotted on Thursday, October 5, leaving the hotspot in the same SUV. Neither party has publicly commented on the nature of their relationship, but they are both single.

Related: Tom! Leo! Zayn! Celebrities Who Love Models Some celebs, like Adam Levine, Tom Brady, Paris Hilton, and Matthew McConaughey, have become famous for their storied relationships with high-profile models. Here's a look at some of the most famous modelizers in showbiz.

Cooper previously dated Huma Abedin in 2022 before sparking reconciliation rumors with Shayk in August following a cozy family vacation, Shayk, however, was recently linked to Tom Brady.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Hadid, for her part, is coming off a casual romance with Leonardo DiCaprio. The pair were first linked in September 2022. Us confirmed in February that Hadid and DiCaprio, 48, split after several months of dating but later rekindled their relationship.

Hadid and DiCaprio once again fizzled out as summer came to an end with a source telling Us in August, “They’ve gone their separate ways but are friends and have a lot of friends in common. It’s amicable.”