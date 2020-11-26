Isn’t she lovely? Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio and Zayn Malik are stars in their own rights, but they are at least in part known for their relationships with models.

The NFL quarterback, for one, married Gisele Bündchen in February 2009, and the couple have been going strong ever since. “Gisele’s very creative and in touch with her spiritual side and Tom’s rooted,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the pair in May 2020. “These characteristics are complementary: She stretches him in ways he couldn’t have anticipated, and Tom’s reliable, so Gisele can always count on him to be a loving husband and father.”

Brady and the Brazil native rely on “clear, current communication” to keep their marriage strong. “They lay out exactly what they’re feeling and communicate with one another about it in the current moment,” the insider revealed. “They’ve gotten even closer over the years by being open and honest with one another and by committing to each other and prioritizing their family.”

Bündchen had been on a string of bad blind dates when a friend set her up with the athlete. “The third blind date was actually Tom, and I was like, ‘That’s it. I’m not going on anymore blind dates. Let’s meet for a drink.’ Because, you know, a drink can take three minutes or two hours,” she recalled on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October 2018. “When I saw those kind eyes, I literally fell in love, like, right away. I was like, ‘What?’ He was just … you know how sweet he is.”

DiCaprio, for his part, has earned a reputation for dating mainly models, including Bündchen, Bar Refaeli and his now-girlfriend, Camila Morrone. The actor first sparked romance rumors with the California native in 2017.

“They’re always together, but like maintaining privacy,” a source told Us in March 2020, noting that DiCaprio and Morrone are “not the type of couple to be posting on social media about each other.” However, the twosome are “really great for one another.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see which stars are currently romancing models!