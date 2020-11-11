Leonardo DiCaprio is almost as well-known for his love life as his movies and activism. Since launching his acting career in the early 1990s, the heartthrob has had a string of high-profile relationships with Hollywood’s finest actresses and, perhaps more famously, younger models.

The Oscar winner’s dating history has often made him a punching bag for fellow celebrities including Tina Fey and Ricky Gervais. While introducing him at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards, the 30 Rock creator quipped, “And now, like a supermodel’s vagina, let’s all give a warm welcome to Leonardo DiCaprio.” Six years later, the Office alum joked at the same awards show, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere, and by the end, his date was too old for him.”

Fortunately, DiCaprio has always been a good sport about the jabs. He gave Fey a thumbs-up on stage and laughed into his hand from his seat in the audience after Gervais’ shout-out.

The attention on the Titanic star’s love life began in 1994, when he was linked to model Bridget Hall. By the early 2000s, he became one of the most eligible bachelors in Tinseltown. He went on to date Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Toni Garrn and Nina Agdal, among others, before finally settling down with current girlfriend Camila Morrone, who is 23 years his junior.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” Morrone told the Los Angeles Times in 2019 when asked whether critics of her and DiCaprio’s relationship get under her skin. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

The Great Gatsby star and the L.A.-born model started dating in 2017 and have been going strong ever since. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in 2020, “They’re always together but like maintaining privacy,” noting that the pair prefer to stay “off the grid” and are “not the type of couple to be posting on social media about each other.”

