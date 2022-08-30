It’s over. After four years together, Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone have split, Us Weekly can confirm.

“[DiCaprio] has been attending events and going on vacations without [Morrone], from the Care Gala to Unicef Gala to Saint Tropez,” a source exclusively reveals to Us. “He has been spending more time hanging out with all his pals like Tobey McGuire and Jamie Foxx.”

The insider also says that although the pair “were very close” — DiCaprio, 47, even formed a tight bond with 25-year-old Morrone’s mom — they haven’t been seen together since they were spotted in France in July. The Death Wish actress, for her part, has been “filming all summer.”

According to W, the What’s Eating Gilbert Grape star was an “old family friend” for years before sparking a romance with the Marmalade actress. DiCaprio initially met Morrone in 2008, when she was about 10 years old after her former stepdad, Al Pacino, introduced them, but the pair didn’t spark dating rumors until a decade later.

In March 2018, after the Romeo + Juliet star called it quits with Sports Illustrated model Nina Agdal, he and Morrone were photographed out to breakfast at Gesso restaurant in Los Angeles the month prior, they attended Ellen DeGeneres‘ birthday party together.

The pair were then seen getting cozy at Coachella that April. The twosome were “hugging and being affectionate,” while looking “happy and smiley” packing on the PDA, a source told Us at the time.

In August 2018, while they had yet to comment publicly on their relationship, an insider revealed to Us that the duo were “very in love and serious,” adding, “They’ve talked about getting engaged.”

“[Leo has] never loved a girl like this,” the source explained.

The source also shared at the time that the Don’t Look Up actor was “ready to have kids,” and the model was on the same page. “She loves having little kids around and wants to have kids with Leo,” the insider said. “But she wants to get married to him first. She’s very traditional in that way.”

In January 2020, Morrone opened up to WSJ Magazine about dealing with the criticisms that come along with dating an A-list star.

“More exposure leads to more judgment and negativity,” she said at the time. “It’s a little bit of a bummer because you’re really trying to do good work and be nice and be a good person, and in the meantime … people wish negative things upon you.”

Two months later, the couple made their first public appearance together, sitting side by side at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

Over the next few years, DiCaprio and Morrone embarked on traveling the world together, visiting U.S. cities like Aspen, Colorado, and Miami as well as international countries such as Italy and France.

In 2020, the two adopted three dogs together, all huskies, choosing to move in together during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“They’re always together, but like maintaining privacy,” a source told Us exclusively in March 2020, revealing that the lovebirds are “not the type of couple to be posting on social media about each other.”

“They’re really great for one another and have been enjoying this time together off the grid,” the source added at the time.