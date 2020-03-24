Under the same roof! Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone are self-quarantining together at the Inception actor’s Los Angeles home, Us Weekly has learned.

“They’re always together, but like maintaining privacy,” a source told Us exclusively on Monday, March 23, of the pair’s housing situation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The insider revealed that the lovebirds are “not the type of couple to be posting on social media about each other.”

“They’re really great for one another and have been enjoying this time together off the grid,” the source added.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 45, and the model, 22, are very private about their relationship, but they did recently make a joint appearance in February at the 2020 Academy Awards.

The Argentinian model walked the Oscars red carpet solo, but according to an eyewitness she spent time with the Titanic actor’s family at the event before sitting in the front row with him during the show.

“They all stopped to watch and Cami said, ‘Aw!’” the onlooker told Us in February of Morrone’s red-carpet run-in with her beau, who was accompanied by his parents, George DiCaprio and Peggy Ann Farrar.

The couple were an awards season staple in 2020, attending the Golden Globes together on January 5, where they shared a moment of PDA after Leo and his costars’ win for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.

Despite having a nearly 23-year age gap between them, Morrone isn’t worried about what others have to say about her romance with the Wolf of Wall Street star.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” Morrone said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in December. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.

The pair, who began dating in December 2017, are keeping their relationship under wraps, but they are very “serious.”

“They’re very in love,” an insider told Us in August 2018. “They’ve talked about getting engaged.”

The source added that Leo has “never loved a girl like this.”

The actor previously dated Blake Lively, Bar Refaeli, Gisele Bündchen, Erin Heatherton and Toni Garrn.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.