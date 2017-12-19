Leonardo DiCaprio Is ‘Hooking Up’ With Model Cami Morrone

Heating up! Leonardo DiCaprio has a new woman in his life, model Cami Morrone.

The Oscar winner, 43, and the 20-year-old Miami native are “hooking up,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the duo, who were spotted together leaving Morrone’s Los Angeles home on Saturday, December 16. According to the insider, the pair spent time together that same day shopping at Barneys in LA.

DiCaprio kept it casual in a navy jacket and black sneakers as he picked up Maronne. He also made sure to maintain a low profile by sporting dark shades and a baseball cap.

Meanwhile, the IMG model, who is currently featured in Act 1 magazine’s cover spread, stunned in a white crop top, a trendy black jacket and matching sweat pants. She wore her hair in a high pony and also carried a chic crossbody bag.

As previously reported, The Revenant actor broke up with Sports Illustrated model Nina Agdal in May. “They remain in touch. They both felt the relationship ran its course,” a source close to the former couple told Us Weekly at the time. “It’s amicable. They still do talk and remain friends.”

DiCaprio and Agdal first stepped out together in May 2016 and Us confirmed their relationship in July 2016. The environmental activist also dated fellow models Bar Refaeli from 2006 to 2011 and Gisele Bundchen from 2000 to 2005.

