Cutest best friends in Hollywood? Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have come a long way since starring in 1997’s Titanic.

The actors forged a friendship while filming the 11-time Oscar-winning movie. DiCaprio played Jack Dawson, who falls in love with Winslet’s Rose DeWitt Bukater, despite being from very different worlds.

The James Cameron-directed drama has become one of the most talked about films of all time, partially because of how much chemistry DiCaprio and Winslet had on camera. (The movie made a whopping $600.7 million in the U.S. in 1997. As of August 2022, it has since made $1.5 billion internationally and $2.2 billion worldwide, according to Variety.)

Meanwhile, off screen, the stars’ dynamic has also intrigued viewers. While Winslet insisted in October 2017 that she “never fancied” the Wolf of Wall Street actor, their red-carpet interactions had fans shipping them for decades.

For example, the twosome turned heads in 2007 when they were spotted mingling at the 64th Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on January 15. One month later, the Avatar: The Way of Water actress and the Shining Girls star reunited at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Hollywood.

The following year, the pair reconnected on screen for Revolutionary Road. Winslet and DiCaprio haven’t acted together since, but they have been there for each other’s big milestones.

When Winslet married Ned Rocknroll in December 2012, the Django Unchained actor gave her away, a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

The Mare of Easttown alum, for her part, gave fans a glimpse at her friendship with DiCaprio during an interview with Glamour UK that was published in August 2017.

“Sometimes we do quote the odd Titanic line back and forth to each other,” she confessed. “Because only we can, and we find it really funny.”

After not seeing each other for years amid the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions, Winslet told The Guardian in December 2021 how emotional it was seeing DiCaprio again.

“He’s my friend, my really close friend,” she gushed. “We’re bonded for life.”

Cameron, meanwhile, teased how his past relationships with both Winslet and DiCaprio have inspired his work moving forward.

The Canadian filmmaker, who teamed up with the English actress on Avatar 2 and 3, exclusively told Us in February 2019 that it was a “dream” to direct Winslet again.

“I think I just emailed with her a couple days ago,” Cameron told Us of their closeness. “Leo and I collide mostly in the environmental circles because he’s doing a lot of good work around climate change and the environment and sustainability … we’re not collaborating directly but we sort of cross paths all the time in that world.”

He teased that if DiCaprio is willing, it would be a “no-brainer” for him to write another part for the Oscar winner. “I can certainly imagine it happening.”

Scroll down to relive Winselt and DiCaprio’s cutest moments — and sweetest quotes about one another over the years: