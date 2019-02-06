Their friendship will go on and on! Titanic director James Cameron is still in awe of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet more than two decades after the drama film premiered.

Cameron, 64, spoke to Us Weekly at the Alita: Battle Angel premiere at the Westwood Village Regency Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 5, about where his relationship with the Revenant actor, 44, and the Holiday actress, 43, stands today.

“Kate worked on Avatar 2 and 3, and I think I just emailed with her a couple days ago,” Cameron told Us of his upcoming fantasy films in which Winslet stars. “Leo and I collide mostly in the environmental circles because he’s doing a lot of good work around climate change and the environment and sustainability … we’re not collaborating directly but we sort of cross paths all the time in that world.”

As for partnering up with DiCaprio for another film, Cameron noted that it’s “more up to him than to me,” adding that it’s a “no-brainer” for him. “I haven’t gone as far as to write a character for him specifically, that sort of thing, but I can certainly imagine it happening,” the director said.

Cameron also gushed to Us about working with Winslet over 20 years after their first movie together. “It was a dream. Kate was a phenomenal collaborator and just so gung-ho. She was really excited about doing the water work and she, at her peak, I think she held her breath for seven and a half minutes,” the Canadian filmmaker recalled. “She truly embraced the physicality of the character too, and she was a dream to work with.”

He later joked: “Not the pain-in-the-ass diva that she was the first time! No, she was a dream on Titanic as well.”

Titanic was released in 1997 and won the Oscar for Best Picture. DiCaprio starred as Jack Dawson, while Winslet’s portrayal of Rose DeWitt Bukater scored her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Cameron, for his part, also won for Best Director and Best Film Editing.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

