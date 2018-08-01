Leonardo DiCaprio finally got an Oscar under his belt in 2016 and since then, he’s been on the up and up. His latest role: an investor in Allbirds sneakers.

This news comes on the tails of a big week for the comfiest brand of shoes you’ve ever worn. Allbirds also revealed that their newest collection, Sugar, is made entirely of sugar cane to create a new and revolutionary green material.

Upon joining team Allbirds, DiCaprio released a statement via a publicist about his involvement and passion for creating sustainable consumer products that fulfill his environmentalist mission. “Creating sustainable consumer products requires a deep commitment from brands that understand the role they have in helping solve our environmental crisis,” said Leonardo DiCaprio. “Allbirds is on the forefront of developing new materials that will serve as a model for the footwear industry. This kind of innovation is crucial for creating a more sustainable future. I am proud to join the company as an investor.”

And the new eco friendly launch? With Leo’s backing it’s sure to impress. Unlike most shoe soles, which are mostly made with plastic foam called EVA that is incredibly polluting, the brand’s proprietary sole called SweetFoam, which is the world’s first green-EVA derived, is derived from renewable sugarcane.

So where can you catch the new launch? The new SweetFoam soles can be found on the Sugar Zeffers, the brand’s fourth shoe style, which have been inspired by Japanese-style flip flops. The best part: the new sole conforms to your foot on the first wear and they have mix and match interchangeable straps. Sugar Zeffers will be available online and in stores and will retail for $35 a pop.

The best part of the whole deal: the Allbirds SweetFoam project will be rolled out across the brand’s entire portfolio, but they are also making their renewable green EVA technology available to other companies in order to bring major change to the footwear industry. See? We told you Leo’s latest gig was going to be major.

