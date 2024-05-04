Travis Kelce looked like a complete gentleman at the 150th annual Kentucky Derby races, dressing up in a crisp pinstripe suit.

Kelce, 34, attended the Churchill Downs annual equestrian race on Saturday, May 4, looking dapper in a double-breasted pinstripe suit with a dark tie and pocket square. He wore a platinum watch and earrings and topped off the look with a dark fedora that held a light blue feather on the side.

After walking the red carpet, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made it to his seat to watch the jockeys take their places on the starting line. Per a video shared by the official Kentucky Derby Instagram account, Kelce got excited when his first race bet came to fruition.

Kelce enthusiastically jumped up and down screaming when he saw how his horse did on Saturday. “That’s how we do it,” he added. “Woo!”

Kelce’s Derby celebrations kicked off one day earlier when he hit up Sports Illustrated’s “Revel at the Races” Louisville party on Friday, May 3. He donned a mint button-down with white embroidery, mingling with fellow attendees including The Chainsmokers singer Alex Pall.

Both Friday and Saturday outfits further solidify Kelce’s style prowess.

“Travis has a clear vision for his personal aesthetic and definitely styles himself,” his stylist, Danielle Salzedo, exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2023. “I know what he likes, and I find him options with brands we know are his vibe — while also looking for new ones yet to be discovered.”

According to Salzedo, Kelce handpicks his wardrobe and purchases pieces himself.

“He dedicates time to buying online, so he knows what’s out there and what’s new,” Salzedo told Us. “He spends a significant amount of time on different retail and designer sites looking for new pieces and shopping. He’s bought pieces before we can even contact the brand to secure the items.”

Kelce puts the same level of emphasis into his style for game days — he is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs — or on the red carpet.

While Kelce appeared at the Kentucky Derby solo, he’s recently been enjoying quality time with girlfriend Taylor Swift during his NFL offseason. Swift, 34, and Kelce have been dating since summer 2023, taking time to visit one another between his football games and her Eras Tour concerts. After a brief hiatus, Swift’s tour resumes on May 9 in Paris.