Travis Kelce might be one of the NFL’s most accomplished tight ends, but he is equally known for his stylish ensembles off the field.

Kelce’s style frequently makes a splash ahead of every Kansas City Chiefs game, whether he struts into a stadium in a tailored suit or a designer two-piece.

“Without a doubt, I think the football world is starting to kind of come around to being that fashion-forward mentality,” he told Complex magazine in September 2021. “And our game days are 16, 17 weeks, now 18 weeks out of the year. So it’s like we get, almost, anticipation for those big-time moments. It’s almost like it’s a red carpet every single week.”

Kelce continued: “I know in Kansas City, we have to be business casual [in] slacks. You can’t go full jeans and a T-shirt on an away game. Like, you have to actually dress business casual. So I think it’s a little bit more of a red carpet on the week-to-week and regular-season games in the NFL. And I don’t know, it’s just been a whole lot of fun kind of being in the mix of all that.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Kelce, who confessed to Complex that he doesn’t work with a stylist to choose his looks, has also brought the drama to both red carpet events and chill days off.

Scroll below to see photos of Kelce’s style evolution through the years: