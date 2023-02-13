All eyes were on the Kelce family at Super Bowl LVII — and not just during the big game! After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 12, cameras captured Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s exchange.

“Congratulations, go celebrate,” Eagles center Jason, 35, told Travis, 33, after they hugged.

The tight end — who recorded six receptions for 81 yards and scored a touchdown for the Chiefs — responded by telling Jason he loves him.

“I love you too,” Jason replied before telling his sibling to “go celebrate” again.

The brothers — who made history as the first siblings to play each other in the Super Bowl — were also spotted getting big hugs from their mom, Donna Kelce, on the field.

“How crazy is this, mom!” Travis said as he embraced Donna.

Jason, for his part, got emotional as he hugged his mother tight and whispered something to her on the field — and the tears didn’t stop there as Travis spoke about the game in a post-show press conference.

“There’s nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that,” the Catching Kelce alum told reporters on Sunday as his voice broke. “You joke around all the time and say that you want to beat your brother in the biggest stage ever but, it’s a weird feeling. … And that team had great leadership, great coaches, obviously, it came down to the end and we’ve got all the respect in the world for those Eagles, man.”

Travis concluded: “But there’s nothing really I can say to him other than I love him and even he played a hell of a year, hell of a season.”

After going into the locker room losing at halftime, the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35.

“I feel like this was the happiest year of my life — both off the field, on the field,” Travis said. “To see my family be in all its glory and get all its flowers, my mom be the center of attention on the jumbotron before the game on the biggest stage and being able to get closer with my brother throughout the season and to meet him at the mountain top, it’s the best feeling in the world. … I don’t know how many more I got left, but I’ll cherish this one forever.”

While rooting for both of their sons, Donna and husband Ed Kelce opted not to sit together during the game.

“I’m in the stands, I’m a stands guy,” Ed told the NFL Network in a joint interview with his wife before the game. “I’m a blue-collar grunt.”

Donna, for her part, was in a box with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“I think it’s a good idea otherwise I wouldn’t be able to see the game,” she explained. “Because of all the media. I don’t think they’d leave me alone.”