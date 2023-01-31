An epic sibling rivalry! NFL players Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce made history when they became the first brothers to face off against each other at the Super Bowl.

Jason, who is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, discovered they would be competing for the Super Bowl LVII Championship ring in January 2023.

After the Eagles defeated the San Fransisco 49ers in their divisional championship, securing their spot in the big game, Jason told USA Today that he was rooting for his brother’s team to win — but being a Chiefs fan had an expiration date.

“Yup, I have a Kansas City sweatshirt that I will wear for the next three hours and that’s it for the rest of the year,” he told the outlet at the time. “Win or lose, I am done being a Chiefs fan in three hours.”

After the Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals later that day, Jason made good on his promise, tweeting, “Officially done being a Chiefs fan this season!!”

While two siblings playing in the NFL is an impressive feat, it isn’t always easy for their parents. In 2022, the duo’s mother, Donna Kelce, traveled over 1,200 miles in one day to see both of her sons play their Wild Card games. She watched her eldest, Jason, defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Philidelphia before hopping on a flight to Kansas City where she surprised her younger son after the game.

At the time, the NFL celebrated Donna’s journey when they noticed her in the crowd. “She made it! Two games. One day. One amazing mom,” their official Twitter account read alongside a photo of her cheering.

Even before their professional careers, raising two competitive boys also proved to be a challenge.

“It’s a lot of broken windows, a lot of, you know, crashes, a lot of fighting … and Travis was always the one that was the instigator because he wanted his brother’s attention,” Donna told Sports Illustrated in September 2020. “There were a lot of punches thrown. It all just stemmed from somebody being better than the other one, and the other one not being able to deal with it.”

While seeing both her boys in Super Bowl LVII is an exciting moment, Donna explained that it too comes with its complications.

“It’s your hopes and dreams coming true, but it’s your worst fears,” Donna told WJW’s PJ Zeilger in January 2023. “You know, somebody’s gonna go home a loser, and neither one of them lose very well.”

However, because the brothers are both part of their offensive lines, Donna and their father, Ed, explained that the healthy rivalry likely wouldn’t turn into anything physical.

“Thank god they’re both on offense, probably rules out any fist fights,” Ed joked to WJW.

Jason and Travis, who were born in 1987 and 1989, respectively, were raised in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and stayed in state for college, both playing for the University of Cincinnati. In 2011, Jason became the sixth-round pick for the Eagles and Travis, for his part, was drafted in the third round by Kansas City two years later.

While born and bred in Ohio, both the “New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast hosts have put roots down in their respective team’s cities.

Jason tied the knot with wife Kylie McDevitt in April 2018, after the pair met on Tinder a few years prior. “Thank goodness you swiped right too,” Kylie joked via Instagram alongside a photo of the duo from 2015.

Less than a year after their wedding, the twosome welcomed their first child together, daughter Wyatt Elizabeth. Her little sister, Elliotte Ray, arrived two years later. In September 2022, the lovebirds announced that they are expecting another baby girl.

“Another Kelce lady? Don’t mind if we do,” Kylie wrote via Instagram at the time.

Travis for his part, previously tried to find his own love story through his reality show, Catching Kelce, in 2016. The E! dating series featured the Super Bowl champion meeting women from all 50 states to find his perfect match. However, he left the show single and later revealed that he was more financially motivated than romantic at the time.

“I heard about this situation where I could make six figures in two weeks and I was like, ‘Ah’ and 50 ladies, I’m like, ‘This is actually starting to sound a little better.’ It was definitely a learning experience,” Travis said during a January 2023 episode of “The Pivot Podcast.“

Prior to searching for The One on reality TV, Jason also had an on and off romance with Kayla Nicole. The pair began dating in 2017. They briefly split in August 2020 but reconciled four months later. In 2022, they called it quits for good.

Keep scrolling to learn about Travis and Jason’s family: