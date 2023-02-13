She can’t choose just one! Donna Kelce showed her support for sons Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, both of whom are playing in Super Bowl LVII.

The proud mom shared a mirror selfie ahead of the NFL championship on Sunday, February 12, giving fans a sneak peek at her “#gamedayfit.” The Ohio native wore a jacket that had Philadelphia Eagles colors on one side and Kansas City Chiefs colors on the other over a similarly split football jersey.

Her accessories also reflected her joint support for Jason, 35, and Travis, 33, who are a center for the Eagles and a tight end for the Chiefs, respectively. She wore one Eagles sneaker and one Chiefs sneaker, as well as one earring for each team. As for her tote bag, she carried a plastic tote that displayed both athletes’ numbers and her moniker “Mama Kelce.”

Some of her jewelry wasn’t visible in the photo, but Donna told Today that she’s wearing Chiefs and Eagles bracelets that belonged to her late mother, who wore them “religiously” for games before she died in August 2022. “I’m wearing both of those bracelets and I feel like she’s with me, so it’s kind of special to me,” Donna explained. “She would have absolutely loved this. You had a woman that that never drank a day in her life. The only time I ever saw her in a bar was to watch her grandsons play, and she would be at the bar rooting for them. So, it was pretty special for her. She loved it.”

After Donna posted her look, the Eagles chimed in to share their appreciation, with the team’s official Twitter account replying: “LOVE half of your outfit 😂 GO BIRDS!”

Jason and Travis are the first ever brothers to compete on opposing teams at the Super Bowl. They both played college football at the University of Cincinnati before joining the NFL. Jason signed with the Eagles in 2011, while Travis has been playing with the Chiefs since 2013.

Donna and the athletes’ father, Ed Kelce, have been watching both of their sons’ games all season long. During the Super Bowl, however, they won’t be seated together. Donna accepted NFL commissioner Roger Goodell‘s invitation to watch the matchup from his luxury box at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, while Ed decided to sit in the stands with the rest of his family.

Speaking to Erin Andrews before kickoff, Donna revealed that she broke her tradition of texting her sons on game day, explaining that she gave them each a “handwritten note” last week. “[I] told them leave it all out on the field, try your hardest, just enjoy it and it’s just gonna be pure joy,” Donna recalled. “And hopefully everything will be OK.”