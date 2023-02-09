Who says you can’t have favorites? Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom, Donna, opened up about which son she prefers — at the moment — before the two siblings square off in Super Bowl LVII.

“Right now, Jason’s a little ahead because of the grandchildren,” Donna told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, February 9. “But I’m sure Travis will take it over soon one of these days. I can’t, you know, as a mother, you just can’t pick one against the other. It’s 50/50 and it always will be.”

Jason, who is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, discovered they would be competing for the Super Bowl LVII Championship ring last month.

While the proud mom of two — who will be watching her sons compete at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12 — said that “each one [of my sons] has been my favorite at certain times in their lives,” she didn’t give away who she was rooting for on the field. The Ohio native is just proud they’ve both made it this far.

“For all the stars to align and for them to get through high school and college and the pros. And for them to both play in the Pro Bowl and to play in the Super Bowl, and then for this to happen. This is just like a dream come true,” she gushed to the outlet. “I can’t express enough how special this is for the family and it’s just crazy.”

Jason’s wife, Kylie McDevitt, will be cheering alongside Donna on Sunday. The NFL star, 35, and the Pennsylvania native, 30, share daughters Wyatt, 3, and Elloitte, 2 — and are expecting baby No. 3 sometime this month. The proud grandmother, for her part, is making sure McDevitt is being safe while supporting her hubby during the big game.

“The doctor basically said, ‘You can’t go unless there’s somebody right with you the whole time,'” Donna explained about McDevitt having her OBGYN with her in the stands. “I mean, she’s only got a few more weeks to go. She’s feeling great. She’s been through this a few times before and she’s a real trouper. Obviously, at this point, you’re like, ‘I want this over.'”

Like McDevitt, Donna is no stranger when it comes to going to extremes for the men in her life. In 2022, she traveled over 1,200 miles in one day to see both of her sons play their Wild Card games. She watched her eldest defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Philidelphia before hopping on a flight to Kansas City where she surprised her younger son after the game.

At the time, the NFL celebrated Donna’s journey when they noticed her in the crowd. “She made it! Two games. One day. One amazing mom,” their official Twitter account read alongside a photo of her cheering.

Over the years, the proud mom has also been known to rock custom-made jerseys that represented both the Eagles and Chiefs. What look she’ll dawn for football’s biggest event is highly anticipated by fans — but Donna is just focused on supporting her sons.

“It’s just all part of it,” she shared. “My boys have worked really hard to get here and I need to support them. Whatever I can do to make their lives easier. The teams, the NFL, it’s just fun. It’s all fun for me because I don’t get a lot of accolades. They’re the ones that are front and center.”