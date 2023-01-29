Swiping right for love! Jason Kelce found a sweet connection with Kylie McDevitt after matching on an online dating app.

“Thank goodness you swiped right too,” the former hockey coach wrote via Instagram in November 2015, sharing her first photo with the Philadelphia Eagles athlete.

Shortly after the pair began dating, McDevitt became the football center’s No. 1 cheerleader.

“Forever impressed by your dedication, passion, and perseverance. Can’t wait to cheer you on through another season! 🦅,” she wrote via Instagram in July 2019. “I love you, J… and so do Winn, Bubs and baby Kelce. 🐾🐾👶.”

Kelce — whose brother, Travis Kelce, also plays in the NFL — and the Pennsylvania native tied the knot in April 2018, nearly one year before welcoming their first child.

“[I’m] very tired. Last few nights at the hospital have been pretty long,” Jason gushed to reporters in October 2019, days after McDevitt gave birth to daughter Wyatt. “[They are doing] great. It was a really, really healthy delivery. Mom and baby are healthy, everything went really well.”

He continued at the time: “I did very minimal work [but] it’s pretty remarkable. It was an incredible moment [and] I was reminded by my dad of a story when my brother was born … two years after I was [born] and [I was waiting in the waiting room and] one of the nurses come up and [asks me], ‘What do you want be when you grow up?’ I said, ‘I want to be a dad.’ To kind of come full-circle … we’re really lucky to welcome the newest family member.”

The former Super Bowl champ and McDevitt welcomed their second daughter, Elliotte, in March 2021. Less than one year later, they announced that their brood was growing again.

“Another Kelce lady? Don’t mind if we do. Coming February 2023,” the instructional aide captioned a September 2022 Instagram photo of Wyatt and Elliotte sporting matching “Big Sister” sweatshirts during a family apple-picking outing.

“Baby girllssss everywhere!! ❤️❤️❤️,” Travis replied at the time.

While Jason and McDevitt love their low-key life with their children, Wyatt and Elliotte are already proud Eagles fans.

“Apparently Wyatt is pretty pumped about the Eagles’ win last night too. Woke up to her singing the entire fight song this morning in her crib,” the North Carolina native wrote via Instagram in January 2023, sharing footage of his eldest daughter on the baby monitor.

In the now-viral clip, Wyatt cheered “E-A-G-L-E-S” before falling asleep shortly after her dad’s NFL team took home a victory during the 2022-2023 season’s playoffs. (A championship match later that month determines if the Eagles will represent the NFC division at Super Bowl LVII.)

Scroll below to see Jason and McDevitt’s relationship journey from a dating couple to proud parents: