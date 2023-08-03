Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt) clapped back at the parent-shamers who criticized a viral video of the football star playing catch with his daughters.

“Practiced fetch on Tuesday … Today was basic commands,” Kylie, 31, wrote alongside a video she shared via her Instagram Story on Thursday, August 3, seemingly referring to trolls who felt Jason, 35, was playing “fetch” with his two eldest children earlier this week. (Jason and Kylie share daughters Wyatt, 3, and Elliotte, 2, and Bennett Llewellyn, 4 months.)

In the clip, Jason is seen on the football field at the Philadelphia Eagles’ preseason training camp with Wyatt, Elliotte and their dog. The NFL star commands the pooch and his little girls to “sit” and points down to the ground. While their dog doesn’t follow the order, Elliotte obediently gets down on the ground and her dad encourages her to “roll over” in a teasing manner.

The interaction comes two days after the Eagles and the NFL shared a joint Instagram Reel on their respective pages of Jason goofing around with his girls after he finished training.

“@jason.kelce always stays late after practice to play with his daughters. 💚,” the team captioned the clip on Tuesday, August 1.

In the video, Jason is laying down on the field and throws a football for his girls to run and retrieve. As the girls run to retrieve the ball, Jason counts down to see who can return the fastest.

While some fans saw it as a sweet moment between the father and daughters, others took to the comment section and accused the football player of playing “fetch” with his kids. Kylie addressed the backlash via her Instagram Story at the time while resharing the clip.

“People in these comments saying ‘He’s playing fetch with his kids like they are dogs!'” she penned. “Just say you don’t have toddlers. If you listen, you can hear him counting. So technically, they are racing.”

Kylie and Jason tied the knot in April 2018 nearly three years after they met on a dating app. One year after their nuptials, they began to expand their family. As the pair kept their family life low-key, their daughters have grown into the biggest Eagles fans to support their dad.

Earlier this year, Wyatt went viral for her enthusiastic cheer for the Eagles before falling asleep shortly after her father and team took home a victory during the 2022-2023 season’s playoffs and earned a spot in Super Bowl LVII. (The Eagles ultimately lost the match to the Kansas City Chiefs, which Jason’s brother Travis Kelce plays for.)