Love for the modern age. Celebrities are just like Us, they turn to dating apps to find romance and start relationships.

Stars including Eric Stonestreet and Chelsea Handler have been open about their use of dating apps, such as Tinder and Bumble, but even more famous folks have opted to use Raya.

Raya launched in 2015 and prides itself on being “an exclusive dating and networking platform for people in creative industries.”

Demi Lovato has been a longtime user of online relationship sites. She revealed in her documentary,Simply Complicated, that she chose Raya after her split from Wilmer Valderrama in 2016.

Since then, she’s used the app when she’s single, but in 2020 she tried to rejoin after deleting her profile and she was shut down.

“I just deleted it out of respect to the person I was with, then we broke up and I went to get back on [I couldn’t],” the former Disney Channel star told Harper’s Bazaar in its April 2020 issue. “And I was like, ‘You know what? It’s fine. I don’t need to be on this because I think I’m supposed to be alone right now.’”

Channing Tatum joined the dating app following his split from Jessie J in November 2019, a source told Us Weekly exclusively.

According to the insider, the Magic Mike actor’s profile as of December 2019 read, “And yes, I used to be a stripper.” The source added that his profile song was “Brown Sugar” by D’Angelo.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star, Kiernan Shipka, explained that even though she rarely has time to date, she is a big fan of Raya.

“Meeting people has always been kind of a funny situation for me, growing up not going to school, but knowing everyone who went to the schools in LA. It’s good, I’ve found ways,” Shipka told Stylist in March 2019 of her dating prowess.

The Illinois native added that “of course” she’s used online dating before giving the celebrity romance app a shout-out. “Raya for life. Love it. God bless Raya,” Shipka said.

Scroll below to see which stars have used Raya in the past, or are currently on the dating site.