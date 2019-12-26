



Looking for love once again! Channing Tatum is on dating app Raya, multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively. The actor, 39, is currently single after splitting from singer Jessie J in November.

The Magic Mike star’s profile reads, “And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry,” along with the shrug emoji, one source confirms to Us. Additionally, his profile song is “Brown Sugar” by D’Angelo.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us in December that the “Bang Bang” singer and the actor had broken up “about a month ago” and remained “really close and still good friends.”

Us broke the news in October 2018 that the pair had been quietly dating for a few months. He was later spotted at many of her concerts and she cheered him on at the opening of the Magic Mike show in London in November 2018.

The Dear John actor was previously married to Jenna Dewan and the couple share 6-year-old daughter Everly. The pair, who tied the knot in 2009, announced they were separating in April 2018. She filed for divorce six months later.

In October 2019, Dewan, 39, opened up about Tatum’s relationship with Jessie J in her first book, Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day.

“I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn’t have to face – and over the internet, as it was happening,” the Soundtrack star wrote. “There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I felt blindsided. Choosing grace as I learned everything about my personal situation along with the rest of the world was really difficult.”

The dancer also got honest about her split from Tatum. “I carried a rose quartz in my bra and yes, I took herbal supplements to help me heal, but also my mom flew in to be by my side and I called my friends late at night to sob into their ears,” the Flirty Dancing host shared. “You need to embrace it all and allow everything positive and productive to be part of the process. It is very important to surround yourself with people who lift you up, make you feel love and appreciated.”

Dewan is now expecting her second child, her first with boyfriend Steve Kazee. They began dating in October.