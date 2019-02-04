They’re just like Us! Some celebrities were fortunate enough to make it big in Hollywood when they were very young, which means they never had to face the reality of getting a normal job. However, others weren’t as lucky and had to put in their time doing a slew of odd tasks.

Ariana Grande, for example, was just 15 years old when she landed a leading gig in the Broadway production of 13 the musical. Shortly after that, she booked the role of Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s Victorious, then went on to reprise the role on the 2013 spinoff Sam & Cat. Now, the “7 Rings” singer is one of the biggest names in the music industry and she’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Similarly, Leonardo DiCaprio started appearing on TV commercials in the late ‘80s when he was a young teen. The Oscar winner booked his first reoccurring gig on the small screen at just 15 years old when he played Garry Buckman on 12 episodes of Parenthood from 1990 to 1991. He continued landing roles and went on to play Luke Brower on Growing Pains for a year before he got his big break in the movie industry by acting alongside Johnny Depp in 1993’s What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.

It took other celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Megan Fox, Cardi B, Duchess Meghan and Brad Pitt a bit longer to get their big breaks in Hollywood, however, so they had to work a series of unique jobs to pay their bills — and they were not glamorous at all.

From a pen salesman and a toilet cleaner to a popcorn server and a real-life banana, keep scrolling to see the funniest careers some of your favorite stars had in their early days before fame!