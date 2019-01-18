Ariana Grande Drops ‘7 Rings’ and Leaves Twitter Feeling Super Broke

Retail therapy may have helped Ariana Grande get over her split from ex-fiancé Pete Davidson, but some fans can’t afford the same luxury! The pop star released her new single, “7 Rings,” on Friday, January 18, and the song left Twitter users feeling broke.

“Whoever said money can’t solve your problems / Must not have had enough money to solve ’em,” Grande, 25, sings in the new track. “They say, ‘Which one?’ I say, ‘Nah, I want all of ’em’ / Happiness is the same price as red-bottoms.”

Fans were quick to react to the song, joking that it made them feel like they have no money in their bank account.

“Me after listening to #7rings, but only having $1.39 to my name,” one user wrote alongside a gif of the Real Housewives of Atlanta’s NeNe Leakes saying, “You wish you had what I have in the bank, darling.”

Me after listening to #7rings, but only having $1.39 to my name pic.twitter.com/fBIktarAOC — 𝒜𝓁𝑒𝓍𝒾𝓈🥀 (@alexis_mcleod1) January 18, 2019

Another fan tweeted, “Ariana called all of us broke and we’re not even complaining #7Rings.”

“The lyrics & video for #7Rings made me delete my bank app so I can’t see how poor I am,” a third person wrote.

Last month, Grande revealed “7 Rings” was inspired by a shopping spree with her close friends.

“It was a … challenging fall day in New York,” the Grammy nominee told Billboard in December. “Me and my friends went to Tiffany’s together, just because we needed some retail therapy. You know how when you’re waiting at Tiffany’s they give you lots of champagne? They got us very tipsy, so we bought seven engagement rings, and when I got back to the studio I gave everybody a friendship ring. That’s why we have these, and that’s where the song idea came from.”

Grande and Davidson, 25, called it quits in October after a whirlwind engagement. Us Weekly revealed in June that the Saturday Night Live comedian had popped the question after a few weeks of dating.

Scroll through to see more funny reactions to “7 Rings.”

me sitting with $3.47 in my bank account after listening to #7Rings pic.twitter.com/jaZWcpJFWf — 💳 💵 👄 💍 griffinmikhail (@griffinmikhail) January 18, 2019

ariana : I want it, I got it

Me, with $5: I WANT IT, I GOT IT#7Rings pic.twitter.com/ILm61bkIJP — hana. (@oftreachery_) January 18, 2019

Me checking my bank account after listening to Ariana Grande’s #7rings pic.twitter.com/Jy89L4Y2cF — Manuel Noble 🌐 (@Man129) January 18, 2019

I want #7Rings to be my new 2019 anthem but I’m broke. — Amanda Roberts (@AJRoberts1099) January 18, 2019

One time, Ariana told me I was poor…it was awesome#7Rings pic.twitter.com/ZyaNL5wTXU — Garrett Horejsi (@ghorejsi) January 18, 2019

