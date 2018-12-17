Across the board, 2018 was the Year of the Woman — and the world of music was no exception. Yes, Drake singlehandedly dominated streaming services, but his erratic double album, Scorpion, was far too long. Super Bowl headliner Justin Timberlake’s Man of the Woods was a massive misstep, and onetime rap titan Eminem’s Kamikaze was, well, disappointingly homophobic.

Luckily, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monáe and Cardi B turned out to be this year’s saving graces. See the full list of Us Weekly’s 10 best albums of 2018 below!