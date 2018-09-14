Saying his piece. Eminem had doubts about using a homophobic slur against Tyler, the Creator on his new album.

“I think the word that I called him on that song was one of the things where I felt like this might be too far,” the 45-year-old rapper said during an interview with Sway published on Thursday, September 13. “Because in my quest to hurt him, I realize that I was hurting a lot of other people by saying it.”

He added: “And at the time I was so mad it was just whatever … It was one of the things that I kept going back to going, ‘I don’t feel right with this.’”

Fans blasted Eminem after he released “Fall,” a track from his surprise album titled Kamikaze in August. The lyrics of the song read: “Tyler create nothin’, I see why you called yourself a f—t, bitch / It’s not just ’cause you lack attention / It’s ’cause you worship D12’s balls, you’re sacrilegious / If you’re gonna critique me, you better at least be as good or better.”

The “Lose Yourself” rapper explained his feud with Tyler, the Creator, 27, during his sit-down with Sway, saying that the “See You Again” rapper’s repeated disses angered him to the point of calling out Tyler and defending himself. “I’m not gonna be America’s punching bag and motherf–kers just think it’s cool to say whatever the f–k they want about me,” he noted.

Eminem also claimed he tried to make the word less distinguishable while putting the finishing touches on the album, but his attempt was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly hit back at Eminem on September 3 for trolling him on another Kamikaze song called “Not Alike.” The 28-year-old rapper slammed the Detroit native on diss track “Rap Devil”: “Tough talk from a rapper paying millions for security a year / ‘I think my dad’s gone crazy,’ yeah Hailie you right / Dad’s always mad cooped up in the studio yelling at the mic / You’re sober and bored, huh (I know) / About to be 46 years old, dog.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!