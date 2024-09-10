Eminem Through the Years

Eminem has become a household name in the music world.

Born Marshall Mathers, the rapper may be known by multiple monikers in the music industry — he goes by Slim Shady as well — but he’ll always be Eminem. The musician got his start as a member of various hip-hop groups, including D12, before taking the solo music route.

By 1995, Eminem had a record deal and released his debut album, Infinite, the following year. However, his rise to fame came once he released The Slim Shady LP in 1999.

Since then, the rapper has dropped a total of 12 full-length albums and continues to tour all over the world. While he’s taken a few musical hiatuses over the years, Eminem has always returned to his rap roots.

Keep scrolling to see his transformation over the years: