Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, has admitted the songs her father writes about her make her emotional when she listens to them.

Hailie, 28, revealed she “audibly sobbed” when listening to the rapper’s latest releases “Somebody Save Me” and “Temporary” during the Friday, August 23, episode of her podcast, “Just a Little Shady.”

Speaking to her longtime friend and podcast cohost, Brittany Ednie, Scott said she recently watched the music video for “Somebody Save Me” and refuses to watch it more than once.

“I watched it in entirety and I don’t think I can do it again. I definitely cry every time I hear it at all,” Scott said. “Between that and ‘Temporary’… I audibly sobbed I think for both songs but especially ‘Temporary.’”

Eminem, 51, teamed up with Jelly Roll to release “Somebody Save Me”, a song he uses to apologize for the impact his drug and alcohol addiction battles had on his family, including Hailie.

The poignant lyrics feature messages to Hailie, including “Sorry that I chose drugs and put ’em above you / Sorry that I didn’t love you enough to give ’em up.”

Meanwhile, the music video for the song shows childhood home footage of Hailie and her siblings Alaina, 31, and Stevie, 22, as well as Eminem’s brother Nate, 38. Eminem watches the childhood moments he missed during the throes of addiction.

Eminem’s other new release, “Temporary,” is a song that he wrote for Hailie to help her cope with his eventual death, urging her to move on and be happy in life and not dwell in grief for too long.

Although Eminem has been open about his struggles in his music, Hailie gave credit to her father and mother, Kim Scott, for shielding her from the severity of these problems as a child.

“I will say, like, watching the video back and listening to the songs, I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up where I didn’t realize how bad things were,” she said. “But now as like, an adult in hindsight, it’s so scary to think about. And I think that’s why I get emotional so much, like just thinking that could have happened. Obviously that’s the point of the song, but I will say like if you’ve ever lost an addict or a loved one, I feel for you and that’s how I feel about it.”

The “Lose Yourself” rapper celebrated 16 years of sobriety in April, and marked the milestone by sharing a photo of his hand holding an Alcoholics Anonymous chip via Instagram.

Eminem has previously spoken about his struggles with addiction after surviving a near-fatal overdose in 2007. His main addictions were sleeping pills as well as Vicodin and, according to the rapper, he was at one point taking upwards of 20 pills a day.