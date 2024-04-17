Hailie Jade Scott is headed out for her bachelorette trip and she’s letting her 3.2 million Instagram followers see exactly how she prepares.

Scott, 28, is Eminem’s daughter — of “Hailie’s Song” fame — and is getting ready to marry her fiancé, Evan McClintock.

She shared an Instagram reel of her packing her suitcase with exquisite detail as Sabrina Carpenter’s hit “Espresso” played in the background. First, Scott laid out each outfit she plans to wear on the trip, with the camera panning over an array of light-colored swimsuits, hats, sunglasses and more.

Then, she loaded each into packing cubes, with smaller accessories getting their own. Each packing cube was loaded into one side of the suitcase along with toiletries and a makeup bag. She added handbags and baseball caps to fill in the gaps, with everything stacked in a way befitting a Tetris champion.

In the middle pocket, Scott loaded up her hair styling equipment, zipped up “so things are confined and the cords aren’t everywhere,” she said.

Next came the shoes, and fear not — Scott has heels, slides and sneakers for all occasions. Her white noise machine, hair accessories, a JBL speaker and medicine bag all went beside the shoes, followed by the outfit she will wear on the way home.

Scott then closed the suitcase, assuring followers that it would get a “Heavy: Handle with Caution” tag on it.

“And now I’m all packed up for my bachelorette!” she concluded, smiling and holding a white cowboy hat.

Scott didn’t disclose where she’s headed. She and McClintock have been together since 2016 and got engaged in February 2023. The pair announced the news of their engagement with a post shared via Scott’s Instagram captioned, “Casual weekend recap… 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you.” In the accompanying photos, the two shared a bottle of champagne. In one of them, McClintock was seen down on one knee, proposing to Scott.

McClintock and Scott have kept their relationship out of the public eye, with McClintock even keeping his Instagram account private. He is a Michigan State grad — the two met in East Lansing — and his LinkedIn lists him as an enterprise growth executive with software company Scout.

McClintock revealed that he asked Scott’s famous father for his blessing before proposing.

“I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], ‘Alright. I got to do it right now or I’m not doing it today. I’m going to have to schedule some other time,'” he said during an appearance on his fiancée’s “Just a Little Shady” podcast. “So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake.”