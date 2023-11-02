Eminem’s kids, Hailie Jade Scott and Stevie Laine Scott, are opening up about their childhood.

On her podcast “Just a Little Shady,” Hailie, 27, was joined by her younger sibling Stevie, 21, for a rare interview about their experience growing up together. The siblings — whom Eminem, 51, shares with ex-wife Kim Scott — chatted about their special bond and offered insight into Stevie’s life out of the spotlight.

When welcoming Stevie onto the show, Hailie jokingly thanked them for taking time away from “the zoo,” referring to Stevie’s many pets, including three dogs and six cats.

“We definitely always thought you were gonna be the vet of the family,” Haile said during the Tuesday, October 31, episode. “I think you were responsible for like 98 percent of the animals we ever had growing up.”

While talking about Stevie’s Great Dane, Duke, Haile recalled, “When we were growing up, our papa had a Great Dane and we were obsessed. They’re the sweetest dogs in the world but they’re just so huge. I remember we fell in love with papa’s dog, Timber, and then — when you got Duke — we were like, ‘Where are we gonna put this horse?’ Because they’re so big!”

Haile also asked Stevie about their partner of two years, Declan Jace. “He moved in with me last year, like December,” Stevie said, noting that the couple had previously been in a long-distance relationship. “I feel like if you really have a connection with someone, it can work — especially if you make time for it to work.”

They added: “It’s been a learning experience too. It’s my first serious relationship in my adult life.”

When it comes to their childhood, Haile reflected on Stevie being born when she was 6. “I was so happy to have a little sister,” she recalled before adding, “Oh, my God, am I going to get emotional? When you were born, I was like, ‘A baby for me! It’s mine!'” Hailie continued.

The siblings also chatted about Stevie’s many interests, including their childhood hobbies of horseback riding and gymnastics. “You’ve lived like a thousand lives,” Hailie said. “You just try as many activities [as possible], and then you’d be good at them all. And then I’d be like, ‘That’s annoying. Why are you so athletic?'”

As an adult, however, Stevie said they’ve become interested in graphic design and animation.

Hailie and Stevie also share sister Alaina, who is the daughter of Kim’s sister, Dawn Scott. Eminem adopted Alaina, now 30, as well as Stevie — whose father is Kim’s ex-boyfriend Eric Hartter — in 2005.

In August 2021, Stevie came out as nonbinary via TikTok, sharing their journey of “becoming more comfortable” with themselves through a series of photos and revealing that they now use “all pronouns.”