She said yes! After seven years of dating, Eminem’s daughter Alaina Scott and her longtime boyfriend, Matt Moeller, are engaged.

“This moment,” Scott, 28, captioned an Instagram slideshow of photos from the romantic proposal on Monday, December 13. “This life❤️ yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU.”

The Michigan native shared an additional snap of her Brilliant Earth diamond via Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 14, gushing about her beau and bauble, captioning it, “Everything I wanted and more.”

The Lane’s Book Club founder has frequently gushed over her love via her social media, even sharing a sweet tribute for their anniversary earlier this year.

“While my love for you has somehow grown over these last 7 years, one thing has remained the same – you are my favorite person,” Scott wrote in August. “You are my best friend, the best fur dad, and the best partner. Thank you for loving me as effortlessly as you do. Happy anniversary, ILY❤️.”

Scott is the biological niece of the “Real Slim Shady” rapper, 49, whose biological mother was Dawn Scott, the late sister of Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Mathers.

“I have full custody of my niece and joint custody of Hailie [Mathers],” the musician (whose real name is Marshall Mathers) explained during a Rolling Stone interview in November 2004. “It’s no secret what’s been going on over the past year with my ex-wife. I wouldn’t down-talk her, but with her bein’ on the run from the cops I really had no choice but to just step up to the plate. I was always there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”

Eminem, who also shares Hailie Jade, 25, with his ex-wife, previously discussed Alaina and Hailie’s sisterly bond on his 2004 song, “Mockingbird.”

“Hailie, I know you miss your mom /And I know you miss your dad when I’m gone / But I’m trying to give you the life that I never had,” the “Stan” performer crooned at the time. “We gonna pull together through it / We gon’ do it / Lainie, uncle’s crazy ain’t he? Yeah, but he loves you girl and you better know it / We’re all we got in this world.”

He continued in the song: “Two little beautiful girls / Looking puzzled, in a daze / I know it’s confusing you / Daddy’s always on the move / Mama’s always on the news / I try to keep you sheltered from it.”