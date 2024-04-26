Brandi Glanville is crediting LeAnn Rimes for a major part of her ongoing self-care journey after “a lot of health issues this past year.”

“[LeAnn] said, ‘You need a breath coach,” Glanville, 51, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center West Hollywood grand opening on Thursday, April 25. “She told me a long time ago, but it just kind of resonated with me.”

After the tip from Rimes, who is married to Glanville’s ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, Glanville “got a book on breathing” and “found a coach” who has “been helping me more than anything.” Even “more than Xanax,” she joked.

“I can actually talk myself out of a panic attack,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum added.

“I’m still doing cosmetic stuff, but at the same time trying to fix myself. I eat better and breathe and actually exercise,” Glanville continued, noting that she got Botox recently at BHRC. “I’m getting there. I just started with this journey, but I can actually do things. My body can do things now that I couldn’t do five years ago.”

Glanville’s current health journey comes after she was hospitalized late last year after collapsing at home.

“I was taking so much for granted, so much, just being really irresponsible with my health,” she explained, noting that there’s “still a struggle.”

Reflecting on the past year, Glanville noted that she’s still “coming up for air” after her health issues and the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 5 drama. (Caroline Manzo filed a lawsuit against Bravo earlier this year claiming a “traumatic” incident occurred while filming the show in Morocco. Glanville has since denied that anything went down.)

“I guess I’m still alive,” she told Us on Thursday at the event showcasing the new med-spa locale that’s known in the industry for its cutting-edge services in the beauty, health and wellness space. “I’m still here.”

Because of her newfound health journey, Glanville has realized how “important” self-care is, especially when dealing with her ongoing anxiety struggles.

“These days it’s a little different. It used to be getting a facial, getting a mani-pedi. Now it’s really just meditating, working on my breath work,” the Bravo alum said before joking,“I sound like people that I used to make fun of.”

She continued, “It’s so granola. But now I’m literally finding and centering myself and working on that. And that has been my number one.”

Reporting by Andrea Simpson