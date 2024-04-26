Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

42 Best Mother’s Day Gifts She’ll Actually Want

By and
mothers-day-gift-guide
Amazon/Charlotte Tilbury

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While you can always depend on the classic bouquet of flowers or gourmet dinner out on the town for a Mother’s Day gift, they lack originality. The best way to show love for the mother in your life is to find something a bit more thoughtful. What does she actually want and need?

Shop below for a variety of Mother’s Day gifts to find the perfect gift for any type of mom!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

42 Best Mother’s Day Gifts She’ll Actually Want

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler Amazon
Amazon

For the Mom Who Stays Hydrated: If you know a mom who either hasn’t been introduced to the Stanley cup craze yet or could just use a new color, give them this insulated tumbler from the brand that’s sure to help keep them hydrated.

Pros:

  • Highly durable
    Comes in a variety of colors and sizes
  • Great for anyone

Cons

  • Not as personalized

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $35.00
Get it!

Lagos Silver Caviar Bracelet

bracelet
Lagos

For the Classy Lady: If she loves the finer things in life, this timeless bracelet is the gift for her! The 9 mm thickness makes it timeless and bold, but not too bold.

Pros:

  • Comes in silver, gold, blue, pink and more
  • Many sizes
  • Free engraving

Cons: 

  • Not as personalized

Available at: Lagos

Buy at Lagos | $35.00
Get it!

Trade Coffee Subscription Gift

Trade Coffee Subscription Gift
Trade

For the Coffee Drinker: Instead of giving the avid coffee drinker in your life just one coffee type, give them the gift of many with this coffee gift subscription from Trade.

Pros:

  • Take $10 off all gift subscriptions through May 14 with our code: UsWeekly10
  • Includes multiple different types of coffee
  • Keeps on giving each month

Cons:

  • Doesn’t give the entire gift at once

Available at: Trade

Buy at Trade | $60.00
Get it!

Libbey Acacia Wood Footed Cake Stand

qvc
QVC

For the Hostess: This cake stand is designed with a glass dome to prevent dryness, of course, but primarily to show off your mom’s beautiful baking creations. Make it a centerpiece!

Pros:

  • Doubles as decor
  • Great reviews
  • Farmhouse style

Cons: 

  • Heavier than plastic cake stands
  • Low inventory

Available at: QVC

Buy at QVC | $60.00
Get it!

Everlane The Linen A-Line Midi Dress

Everlane The Linen A-Line Midi Dress
Everlane

For the Linen Lover: Perfect for spring through fall, this linen A-line maxi dress from Everlane is lightweight enough for warmer temperatures but can also be layered when it’s cool.

Pros:

  • Fashionable look
  • Versatile style
  • Breathable fabric

Cons:

  • No colorful options

Available at: Everlane

Buy at Everlane | $158.00
Get it!

Hello Adorn Tiny Dot Necklace

Hello Adorn Tiny Dot Necklace
Hello Adorn

For the Minimalist: Not only is this tiny dot necklace customizable, it’s also perfect for the minimalist mom with its simple style.

Pros:

  • Can be personalized
  • Several length options
  • Made of quality metals

Cons:

  • Not for the mom who loves some sparkle

Available at: Hello Adorn

Buy at Hello Adorn | $48.00
Get it!

Miko Foot Massager Machine

Miko Foot Massager Machine
Amazon

For the Person Who Could Use a Massage: An Amazon bestseller, this foot massager is not only for relaxation. It’s also helpful for things like plantar fasciitis and neuropathy.

Pros:

  • Improves blood flow and circulation
  • Relaxing
  • Fits both men’s and women’s feet

Cons:

  • Only works for feet

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $250You Save 48%
On Sale: $130
Get it!

Goldenerre Basketweave Stainless Steel Band

Goldenerre Basketweave Stainless Steel Band
Goldenerre

For the Apple Watch User: Mix utility with style with this gold basketweave stainless steel band that fashionably holds the Apple watch at the wrist.

Pros:

  • Stylish and elegant
  • Holds the Apple watch
  • High quality metal

Cons:

  • May not be everyone’s style

Available at: Goldenerre

Buy at Goldenerre | $108.00
Get it!

Related: 15 Flattering Mother’s Day Dresses for Every Occasion — Starting at $25

Kodak Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Color Printer

Kodak Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Color Printer
Amazon

For the Photo Sharer: Sharing print photos with your family and friends is easier than ever thanks to the Kodak wireless mini color printer that can connect to your iPhone and print anywhere with WiFi.

Pros:

  • Can print virtually anywhere
  • Works quickly
  • Easy to use

Cons:

  • Can only do smaller photos

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $70.00
Get it!

The Bouqs Co Sweet Lavender Bouquet

The Bouqs Co Sweet Lavender Bouquet
The Bouqs Co

For the Floral Fanatic: Florals for Mother’s Day may not be the most groundbreaking, but for the floral fanatic, this lavender bouquet will both look and smell beautiful.

Pros:

  • Beautiful pink, lavender and green mix
  • Has a pleasant lavender smell
  • Can be sent straight to their home

Cons:

  • Not for those who don’t appreciate flowers

Available at: The Bouqs Co

Buy at Bouqs | $74.00
Get it!

Nest Fragrances Autumn Plum Scented 3-Wick Candle

Nest Fragrances Autumn Plum Scented 3-Wick Candle
Amazon

For the Person Who Always Has a Candle Lit: One gift you simply can’t go wrong with is the gift of a fabulous-smelling candle like this one from Nest.

Pros:

  • Has a fantastic smell
  • 75-100 hours of burn
  • Comes in an aesthetically pleasing jar

Cons:

  • You need to make sure they’ll like the scent

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $66.00
Get it!

Caraway Whistling Tea Kettle

Caraway Whistling Tea Kettle
Caraway

For the Devo-tea: Know a mom who’s a devoted tea drinker? Consider gifting them the Whistling Tea Kettle from Caraway that has a cute, vintage-style appearance.

Pros:

  • Vintage-style design
  • Comes in several colors
  • Durability to last for years

Cons:

  • Not electric

Available at: Caraway

Buy at Caraway | $245You Save 20%
On Sale: $195
Get it!

Hunter Women’s Original Play Short Boots

Hunter Women's Original Play Short Boots
Amazon

For the Gardener: These rubber boots from Hunter are not only a stylish choice for gardening but also a must-own for rainy days.

Pros:

  • Stylish look
  • Easy to slip on
  • Made of high quality, durable natural rubber

Cons:

  • Not overly necessary for some climates

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $115You Save 7%
On Sale: $107
Get it!

Faceplant Dreams Bamboo Supreme Sheet Set

Faceplant Dreams Bamboo Supreme Sheet Set
Faceplant

For the Person Who Loves a Comfortable Night’s Sleep: Made of bamboo fabric, this supreme sheet set will not only be cooling, but it will also have a soft, satin-y feel.

Pros:

  • Breathable bamboo fabric
  • Bacteria and odor resistant
  • Buttery soft

Cons:

  • On the pricier side

Available at: Faceplant Dreams

Buy at Faceplant Dreams | $260.00
Get it!

Tatcha The Rice Wash

Tatcha The Rice Wash
Amazon

For the Person Who Loves a Glowy Complexion: Made with a pH-neutral amino acid base, hyaluronic acid, Okinawa algae blend and Japanese rice powder, this cleanser from Tatcha is sure to leave skin luminous and glowy after use.

Pros:

  • Contains skin-healthy ingredients
  • A shopper-favorite
  • Comes in a large 4 oz bottle

Cons:

  • On the pricier side

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $38.00
Get it!

Related: 23 Celebrity-Loved Mother’s Day Gifts on Amazon From Brands Like Coach, Le Creuset and Stanley

Wine on Sale Yellow Tail Chardonnay

Wine on Sale Yellow Tail Chardonnay
Wine on Sale

For the Wine Enthusiast: If you know a mom who never says no to a good glass of wine, consider gifting them a bottle from Wine on Sale. Our recommendation? The Yellow Tail Chardonnay.

Pros:

  • Affordable
    Great addition to a nice dinner
  • Delivers to the doorstep

Cons:

  • Can break if dropped

Available at: Wine on Sale

Buy at Wine on Sale | $13You Save 15%
On Sale: $11
Get it!

OPI Nail Lacquer

OPI Nail Lacquer
Amazon

For the Person Who Always Has Their Nails Done: Perfect to add to a Mother’s Day gift basket, the OPI Nail Lacquer will give them their best manicure yet.

Pros:

  • Affordable
  • Comes in several shades
  • Provides up to seven days of wear

Cons:

  • Not as long-lasting as gel

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $12.00
Get it!

Related: 15 Unique Gifts Trending on Amazon Starting at Just $12

Zimasilk Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase 

Zimasilk Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon
Amazon

For the Big Dreamer: Beyond just giving you a soft and silky place to lay your head, this mulberry silk pillowcase is healthy for both the skin and hair.

Pros:

  • Great for both skin and hair
  • Made of 100% mulberry silk
  • Affordable price tag

Cons:

  • Will eventually need replacing

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $24You Save 17%
On Sale: $20
Get it!

CrystalPlus Jade Curved Horizontal Gold Photo Frame

CrystalPlus Jade Curved Horizontal Gold Photo Frame
CrystalPlus

For the Person Who’s Sentimental: You can personalize this special gift not only with a picture, but also with a nice engraved note.

Pros:

  • Can personalize both the note and photo
  • Comes in several sizes
  • Lasts a long time

Cons:

  • Style may not be everyone’s taste

Available at: CrystalPlus

Buy at CrystalPlus | $39.00
Get it!

J’evar Heart Key Diamond Necklace

J’evar Heart Key Diamond Necklace
J’evar

For the Lover of Sparkles: Made with diamonds in a heart and key shape on sterling silver chain, this necklace will have her neckline sparkling.

Pros:

  • Crafted with recycled sterling silver
  • Made with lab grown diamonds
  • Unique design

Cons:

  • On the pricier side

Available at: J’evar

Buy at J'evar | $575.00
Get it!

Brooklinen Super-Plush Luxury Spa Unisex Robe

Brooklinen Super-Plush Luxury Spa Unisex Robe
Brooklinen

For the Person Who Loves Spa-Like Experience: Give the mom in your life the gift of spa-like coziness inside their own home with this Brooklinen robe, made of 100% Turkish cotton.

Pros:

  • Made of a soft, plush cotton
  • Comes in several colors
  • Easy to care for

Cons:

  • On the pricier side

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $99.00
Get it!

Esarora Ice Roller

Esarora Ice Roller
Amazon

For the Person in Need of a Self-Care Routine: This ice roller checks the box for a few different self-care needs, such as reducing puffiness in the skin and being soothing when you have a migraine.

Pros:

  • Affordable price tag
  • Great for the skin
  • Can help with migraines and minor injuries

Cons:

  • Possibly lackluster as the only gift

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $19.00
Get it!

Related: 20 Incredibly Cozy Gifts for the Homebody in Your Life

Brooks Women’s Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe

Brooks Women's Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe
Amazon

For the Runner: An Amazon bestseller, shoppers love these running shoes for their comfortable sole and lightweight feel.

Pros:

  • An Amazon bestseller
  • Comfortable for running
  • Lightweight

Cons:

  • Somewhat costly

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $140You Save 21%
On Sale: $110
Get it!

Marshall Willen Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon
Amazon

For the Music-Loving Mom: Don’t we all love to blast our favorite tunes on the go? This vintage-inspired speaker is lightweight and perfect for day-to-day use.

Pros:

  • 15+ hours playing time per charge
  • Strap to attach anywhere
  • Bluetooth pairing

Cons: 

  • Small size limits sound reach

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $120.00
Get it!

Public Rec Luxe Fleece Shorts

Shorts
Public Rec

For the Comfort Connoisseur: She’ll never want to stop wearing these plush shorts. Made of cotton, polyester and spandex, they’re ultra-stretchy and wick moisture stat.

Pros:

  • Soft material
  • Four color options
  • High-rise fit flatters all shapes

Cons:

  • Only four color options

Available at: Public Rec

Buy at Public Rec | $58You Save 50%
On Sale: $29
Get it!

JSHealth Vanilla Collagen Creamer for Coffee

Amazon
Amazon

For the Wellness Enthusiast: C’mon . . . whose mom isn’t talking about collagen? Gift her healthier hair, skin and nails with this dairy-free collagen peptide coffee creamer.

Pros:

  • Versatile uses
  • 30 servings
  • Vanilla flavor

Cons: 

  • Not suitable for fish or shellfish allergies

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $30.00
Get it!

Spice House Best Sellers Deluxe Collection Gift Box

THe Spice House
The Spice House

For the Spicy Mom Who Loves to Cook: “Lake Shore Drive Shallot and Herb,” “Gateway to the North Maple Garlic” and “Vulcan’s Fire Salt” are just a few of the seasoning mixes included in this bestselling bundle.

Pros:

  • Includes unique seasonings and mixes
  • Decorative box
  • Chicago-based company

Cons:

  • Includes some spices she may already have

Available at: The Spice House

Buy at The Spice House | $78.00
Get it!

Dragon Alliance Tarran Sunglasses

Dragon
Dragon Alliance

For the Rich Mom: Whether she’s actually a rich mom or just dresses like one, these trendy sunnies will give her the luxe look she’s going for.

Pros:

  • Flattering size for all face shapes
  • Three color options
  • 100% UV protection

Cons: 

  • Square shape not for everyone
  • On the pricier side

Available at: Dragon Alliance

Buy at Dragon Alliance | $160.00
Get it!

Related: 17 Gifts for Book Lovers That Aren’t Books

Triarchy High-Rise Baggy Jeans 

jeans
TJ Maxx

For the Retro Stylist: Your mom will feel like it’s the ’80s again rocking these high-rise baggy jeans. A straight-leg style, five-pocket design and soft cotton fabric make these a 10/10 find.

Pros:

  • Comfortable material
  • Contrast stitching for style

Cons: 

  • Not everyone likes high-rise pants
  • One color only

Available at: TJ Maxx

Buy at TJ Maxx | $60.00
Get it!

Charlotte Tilbury Island Glow Tanning Drops

mothers-day-gg-charlotte-tilbury-island-glow
Charlotte Tilbury

For the Bronzed Goddess: If you can’t get her a girls’ trip to Cancun, make her look like she went on one with these new tanning drops! She’ll be glowing from the outside in.

Pros:

  • Two shades
  • Hyaluronic acid to hydrate
  • Lasts for 4+ days

Cons:

  • Not many reviews yet (new product)

Available at: Charlotte Tilbury

Buy at Charlotte Tilbury | $50.00
Get it!

Beachwaver B1 Rotating Curling Iron

curler
Amazon

For Your Mane Girl: Whether she prefers to curl or wave her hair, she’s covered with this rotating curl iron. It has a 1-inch barrel for the perfect curls and waves!

Pros:

  • Three heat settings
  • Rotates both ways
  • Fun color

Cons:

  • Potential heat damage from the iron

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $99.00
Get it!

Case-Mate Kate Spade New York Tortoise Magsafe iPhone Case

phone case
Case-Mate

For the Mom With Sass: Animal-printed phone cases scream diva queen. Bonus: She won’t lose her phone as often with such a vibrant print!

Pros:

  • 10-foot drop protection
  • Other patterns and colors

Cons:

  • Screen protector not included

Available at: Case-Mate

Buy at Case-Mate | $55.00
Get it!

Kobo Libra Colour

Kobo reader
Kobo

For the Reader: This e-reader will be available on April 30, just in time for Mother’s Day! She can carry up to 24,000 ebooks or 150 audiobooks at once. It also acts as a journal, daily planner and more!

Pros:

  • Multi-use
  • Annotation capabilities
  • Books are in color

Cons: 

  • Stylus sold separately
  • Not available until April 30

Available at: Kobo

Buy at Kobo | $219.00
Get it!

Maya No 1 Perfume Oil

mothers-day-gift-guide-maya-perfume-oil
Maya Fragrances

For the Mom Who Always Smells Good: Notes of vanilla orchid, amber, white musk, sandalwood and coconut will transport her to the island of Kauai. It’s vacation every day!

Pros:

  • Neutral, pleasant smell
  • Lasts all day

Cons: 

  • Small size
  • Hard to know someone’s body scent preferences

Available at: Maya Fragrances

Buy at Maya Fragrances | $72.00
Get it!

Bagsmart Tote Bag With Zipper

bagsmart tote
Amazon

For the Beachgoing Mom: Can you ever have enough beach bags? Compact and light, this tote has just the right amount of space for all of her books, magazines and sunscreens.

Pros:

  • Durable and compact
  • Lightweight
  • 18 color options

Cons: 

  • Not personalizable

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $33.00
Get it!

Related: Consider Gift Shopping Done — The Perfect Wellness Gift for Mom Is 61% Off

Storyworth Book

storyworth book
Storyworth

For the Storyteller: Her story will come to life — literally. Every week, you’ll choose a question for her to answer. At the end of the year, all of her stories will be bound together in this treasure of a keepsake.

Pros:

  • One question per week
  • Preserve memories
  • Learn more about your loved ones

Cons: 

  • Longitudinal gift
  • Subscription

Available at: Storyworth

Buy at Storyworth | $99You Save 10%
On Sale: $89
Get it!

The Ginger People Rescue Soft Lozenges

Ginger
Walmart

For Digestively-Challenged Mom: If she’s prone to stomach issues, these ginger lozenges are the perfect tasty and practical gift. They’re designed to help with heartburn, indigestion and nausea.

Pros:

  • Affordable
  • 800 mg fresh ginger
  • Practical

Cons:

  • Niche for moms with tummy issues

Available at: Walmart

Buy at Walmart | $8.00
Get it!

Birthdate Co. Birthdate Candles

candle
Birthdate Co.

For the Astrology Mom: This candle is the definition of personalized. It includes a custom 2024 horoscope of your mom’s birthday on the back and scents aligned with her zociac sign.

Pros:

  • Nearly 12,000 five-star reviews
  • Tarot card included
  • Burn time of 60-80 hours

Cons:

  • Scent chosen based on birthday

Available at: Birthdate Co.

Buy at Birthdate Co. | $60You Save 17%
On Sale: $50
Get it!

Isopure Zero Carb Protein Powder

protein powder
Amazon

For the Fitness Fanatic: Don’t take our word for it . . . trust the 34,000+ reviewers that give this protein powder five stars! Whether she’s just getting into working out or she’s a current muscle mom, this is a guaranteed flavor and nutrition boost.

Pros:

  • Nine flavors and different size options
  • Easily dissolves
  • 25 grams of protein, zero sugar

Cons:

  • A bit expensive

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $32.00
Get it!

Lagos Swiss Blue Topaz Stacking Ring

mothers-day-gift-guide-lagos-ring
Lagos

For the Ring Stacker: It seems that people either stack rings or wear them solo. If your mom is a ring stacker, this 3 mm ring is the perfect addition to her jewelry collection!

Pros:

  • Different gemstone options
  • Luxe gift

Cons: 

  • Only five ring sizes
  • On the pricier side

Available at: Lagos

Buy at Lagos | $475.00
Get it!

Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Lipstick

line crime
Line Crime

For the Beauty Queen: With 22 different colors to choose from, you’re destined to find the perfect shade for the perfect gal.

Pros:

  • Wide color range
  • Lasts all day

Cons:

  • Matte (some moms prefer glossy)

Available at: Lime Crime

Buy at Lime Crime | $15.00
Get it!

Away Travel The Cosmetics Bag

Away travel bag
Away Travel

For the World Traveler: She loves to travel, but not without her skincare and makeup routines! This cosmetics bag comes with a detachable brush roll, a spill-proof compartment and clear zip pockets.

Pros:

  • Travel size
  • Compartments for organization
  • Personalizable
  • Five color options

Cons:

  • Shape not suitable for some travel bags

Available at: Away Travel

Buy at Away Travel | $75.00
Get it!

Related: 17 Chic Spring Maternity Dresses That Pair With Every Shoe

STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — This Stanley IceFlow Tumbler Is on Sale! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!