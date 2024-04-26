Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
While you can always depend on the classic bouquet of flowers or gourmet dinner out on the town for a Mother’s Day gift, they lack originality. The best way to show love for the mother in your life is to find something a bit more thoughtful. What does she actually want and need?
Shop below for a variety of Mother’s Day gifts to find the perfect gift for any type of mom!
42 Best Mother’s Day Gifts She’ll Actually Want
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler
For the Mom Who Stays Hydrated: If you know a mom who either hasn’t been introduced to the Stanley cup craze yet or could just use a new color, give them this insulated tumbler from the brand that’s sure to help keep them hydrated.
Pros:
- Highly durable
Comes in a variety of colors and sizes
- Great for anyone
Cons:
- Not as personalized
Available at: Amazon
Lagos Silver Caviar Bracelet
For the Classy Lady: If she loves the finer things in life, this timeless bracelet is the gift for her! The 9 mm thickness makes it timeless and bold, but not too bold.
Pros:
- Comes in silver, gold, blue, pink and more
- Many sizes
- Free engraving
Cons:
- Not as personalized
Available at: Lagos
Trade Coffee Subscription Gift
For the Coffee Drinker: Instead of giving the avid coffee drinker in your life just one coffee type, give them the gift of many with this coffee gift subscription from Trade.
Pros:
- Take $10 off all gift subscriptions through May 14 with our code: UsWeekly10
- Includes multiple different types of coffee
- Keeps on giving each month
Cons:
- Doesn’t give the entire gift at once
Available at: Trade
Libbey Acacia Wood Footed Cake Stand
For the Hostess: This cake stand is designed with a glass dome to prevent dryness, of course, but primarily to show off your mom’s beautiful baking creations. Make it a centerpiece!
Pros:
- Doubles as decor
- Great reviews
- Farmhouse style
Cons:
- Heavier than plastic cake stands
- Low inventory
Available at: QVC
Everlane The Linen A-Line Midi Dress
For the Linen Lover: Perfect for spring through fall, this linen A-line maxi dress from Everlane is lightweight enough for warmer temperatures but can also be layered when it’s cool.
Pros:
- Fashionable look
- Versatile style
- Breathable fabric
Cons:
- No colorful options
Available at: Everlane
Hello Adorn Tiny Dot Necklace
For the Minimalist: Not only is this tiny dot necklace customizable, it’s also perfect for the minimalist mom with its simple style.
Pros:
- Can be personalized
- Several length options
- Made of quality metals
Cons:
- Not for the mom who loves some sparkle
Available at: Hello Adorn
Miko Foot Massager Machine
For the Person Who Could Use a Massage: An Amazon bestseller, this foot massager is not only for relaxation. It’s also helpful for things like plantar fasciitis and neuropathy.
Pros:
- Improves blood flow and circulation
- Relaxing
- Fits both men’s and women’s feet
Cons:
- Only works for feet
Available at: Amazon
Goldenerre Basketweave Stainless Steel Band
For the Apple Watch User: Mix utility with style with this gold basketweave stainless steel band that fashionably holds the Apple watch at the wrist.
Pros:
- Stylish and elegant
- Holds the Apple watch
- High quality metal
Cons:
- May not be everyone’s style
Available at: Goldenerre
Kodak Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Color Printer
For the Photo Sharer: Sharing print photos with your family and friends is easier than ever thanks to the Kodak wireless mini color printer that can connect to your iPhone and print anywhere with WiFi.
Pros:
- Can print virtually anywhere
- Works quickly
- Easy to use
Cons:
- Can only do smaller photos
Available at: Amazon
The Bouqs Co Sweet Lavender Bouquet
For the Floral Fanatic: Florals for Mother’s Day may not be the most groundbreaking, but for the floral fanatic, this lavender bouquet will both look and smell beautiful.
Pros:
- Beautiful pink, lavender and green mix
- Has a pleasant lavender smell
- Can be sent straight to their home
Cons:
- Not for those who don’t appreciate flowers
Available at: The Bouqs Co
Nest Fragrances Autumn Plum Scented 3-Wick Candle
For the Person Who Always Has a Candle Lit: One gift you simply can’t go wrong with is the gift of a fabulous-smelling candle like this one from Nest.
Pros:
- Has a fantastic smell
- 75-100 hours of burn
- Comes in an aesthetically pleasing jar
Cons:
- You need to make sure they’ll like the scent
Available at: Amazon
Caraway Whistling Tea Kettle
For the Devo-tea: Know a mom who’s a devoted tea drinker? Consider gifting them the Whistling Tea Kettle from Caraway that has a cute, vintage-style appearance.
Pros:
- Vintage-style design
- Comes in several colors
- Durability to last for years
Cons:
- Not electric
Available at: Caraway
Hunter Women’s Original Play Short Boots
For the Gardener: These rubber boots from Hunter are not only a stylish choice for gardening but also a must-own for rainy days.
Pros:
- Stylish look
- Easy to slip on
- Made of high quality, durable natural rubber
Cons:
- Not overly necessary for some climates
Available at: Amazon
Faceplant Dreams Bamboo Supreme Sheet Set
For the Person Who Loves a Comfortable Night’s Sleep: Made of bamboo fabric, this supreme sheet set will not only be cooling, but it will also have a soft, satin-y feel.
Pros:
- Breathable bamboo fabric
- Bacteria and odor resistant
- Buttery soft
Cons:
- On the pricier side
Available at: Faceplant Dreams
Tatcha The Rice Wash
For the Person Who Loves a Glowy Complexion: Made with a pH-neutral amino acid base, hyaluronic acid, Okinawa algae blend and Japanese rice powder, this cleanser from Tatcha is sure to leave skin luminous and glowy after use.
Pros:
- Contains skin-healthy ingredients
- A shopper-favorite
- Comes in a large 4 oz bottle
Cons:
- On the pricier side
Available at: Amazon
Wine on Sale Yellow Tail Chardonnay
For the Wine Enthusiast: If you know a mom who never says no to a good glass of wine, consider gifting them a bottle from Wine on Sale. Our recommendation? The Yellow Tail Chardonnay.
Pros:
- Affordable
Great addition to a nice dinner
- Delivers to the doorstep
Cons:
- Can break if dropped
Available at: Wine on Sale
OPI Nail Lacquer
For the Person Who Always Has Their Nails Done: Perfect to add to a Mother’s Day gift basket, the OPI Nail Lacquer will give them their best manicure yet.
Pros:
- Affordable
- Comes in several shades
- Provides up to seven days of wear
Cons:
- Not as long-lasting as gel
Available at: Amazon
Zimasilk Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
For the Big Dreamer: Beyond just giving you a soft and silky place to lay your head, this mulberry silk pillowcase is healthy for both the skin and hair.
Pros:
- Great for both skin and hair
- Made of 100% mulberry silk
- Affordable price tag
Cons:
- Will eventually need replacing
Available at: Amazon
CrystalPlus Jade Curved Horizontal Gold Photo Frame
For the Person Who’s Sentimental: You can personalize this special gift not only with a picture, but also with a nice engraved note.
Pros:
- Can personalize both the note and photo
- Comes in several sizes
- Lasts a long time
Cons:
- Style may not be everyone’s taste
Available at: CrystalPlus
J’evar Heart Key Diamond Necklace
For the Lover of Sparkles: Made with diamonds in a heart and key shape on sterling silver chain, this necklace will have her neckline sparkling.
Pros:
- Crafted with recycled sterling silver
- Made with lab grown diamonds
- Unique design
Cons:
- On the pricier side
Available at: J’evar
Brooklinen Super-Plush Luxury Spa Unisex Robe
For the Person Who Loves Spa-Like Experience: Give the mom in your life the gift of spa-like coziness inside their own home with this Brooklinen robe, made of 100% Turkish cotton.
Pros:
- Made of a soft, plush cotton
- Comes in several colors
- Easy to care for
Cons:
- On the pricier side
Available at: Amazon
Esarora Ice Roller
For the Person in Need of a Self-Care Routine: This ice roller checks the box for a few different self-care needs, such as reducing puffiness in the skin and being soothing when you have a migraine.
Pros:
- Affordable price tag
- Great for the skin
- Can help with migraines and minor injuries
Cons:
- Possibly lackluster as the only gift
Available at: Amazon
Brooks Women’s Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe
For the Runner: An Amazon bestseller, shoppers love these running shoes for their comfortable sole and lightweight feel.
Pros:
- An Amazon bestseller
- Comfortable for running
- Lightweight
Cons:
- Somewhat costly
Available at: Amazon
Marshall Willen Portable Bluetooth Speaker
For the Music-Loving Mom: Don’t we all love to blast our favorite tunes on the go? This vintage-inspired speaker is lightweight and perfect for day-to-day use.
Pros:
- 15+ hours playing time per charge
- Strap to attach anywhere
- Bluetooth pairing
Cons:
- Small size limits sound reach
Available at: Amazon
Public Rec Luxe Fleece Shorts
For the Comfort Connoisseur: She’ll never want to stop wearing these plush shorts. Made of cotton, polyester and spandex, they’re ultra-stretchy and wick moisture stat.
Pros:
- Soft material
- Four color options
- High-rise fit flatters all shapes
Cons:
- Only four color options
Available at: Public Rec
JSHealth Vanilla Collagen Creamer for Coffee
For the Wellness Enthusiast: C’mon . . . whose mom isn’t talking about collagen? Gift her healthier hair, skin and nails with this dairy-free collagen peptide coffee creamer.
Pros:
- Versatile uses
- 30 servings
- Vanilla flavor
Cons:
- Not suitable for fish or shellfish allergies
Available at: Amazon
Spice House Best Sellers Deluxe Collection Gift Box
For the Spicy Mom Who Loves to Cook: “Lake Shore Drive Shallot and Herb,” “Gateway to the North Maple Garlic” and “Vulcan’s Fire Salt” are just a few of the seasoning mixes included in this bestselling bundle.
Pros:
- Includes unique seasonings and mixes
- Decorative box
- Chicago-based company
Cons:
- Includes some spices she may already have
Available at: The Spice House
Dragon Alliance Tarran Sunglasses
For the Rich Mom: Whether she’s actually a rich mom or just dresses like one, these trendy sunnies will give her the luxe look she’s going for.
Pros:
- Flattering size for all face shapes
- Three color options
- 100% UV protection
Cons:
- Square shape not for everyone
- On the pricier side
Available at: Dragon Alliance
Triarchy High-Rise Baggy Jeans
For the Retro Stylist: Your mom will feel like it’s the ’80s again rocking these high-rise baggy jeans. A straight-leg style, five-pocket design and soft cotton fabric make these a 10/10 find.
Pros:
- Comfortable material
- Contrast stitching for style
Cons:
- Not everyone likes high-rise pants
- One color only
Available at: TJ Maxx
Charlotte Tilbury Island Glow Tanning Drops
For the Bronzed Goddess: If you can’t get her a girls’ trip to Cancun, make her look like she went on one with these new tanning drops! She’ll be glowing from the outside in.
Pros:
- Two shades
- Hyaluronic acid to hydrate
- Lasts for 4+ days
Cons:
- Not many reviews yet (new product)
Available at: Charlotte Tilbury
Beachwaver B1 Rotating Curling Iron
For Your Mane Girl: Whether she prefers to curl or wave her hair, she’s covered with this rotating curl iron. It has a 1-inch barrel for the perfect curls and waves!
Pros:
- Three heat settings
- Rotates both ways
- Fun color
Cons:
- Potential heat damage from the iron
Available at: Amazon
Case-Mate Kate Spade New York Tortoise Magsafe iPhone Case
For the Mom With Sass: Animal-printed phone cases scream diva queen. Bonus: She won’t lose her phone as often with such a vibrant print!
Pros:
- 10-foot drop protection
- Other patterns and colors
Cons:
- Screen protector not included
Available at: Case-Mate
Kobo Libra Colour
For the Reader: This e-reader will be available on April 30, just in time for Mother’s Day! She can carry up to 24,000 ebooks or 150 audiobooks at once. It also acts as a journal, daily planner and more!
Pros:
- Multi-use
- Annotation capabilities
- Books are in color
Cons:
- Stylus sold separately
- Not available until April 30
Available at: Kobo
Maya No 1 Perfume Oil
For the Mom Who Always Smells Good: Notes of vanilla orchid, amber, white musk, sandalwood and coconut will transport her to the island of Kauai. It’s vacation every day!
Pros:
- Neutral, pleasant smell
- Lasts all day
Cons:
- Small size
- Hard to know someone’s body scent preferences
Available at: Maya Fragrances
Bagsmart Tote Bag With Zipper
For the Beachgoing Mom: Can you ever have enough beach bags? Compact and light, this tote has just the right amount of space for all of her books, magazines and sunscreens.
Pros:
- Durable and compact
- Lightweight
- 18 color options
Cons:
- Not personalizable
Available at: Amazon
Storyworth Book
For the Storyteller: Her story will come to life — literally. Every week, you’ll choose a question for her to answer. At the end of the year, all of her stories will be bound together in this treasure of a keepsake.
Pros:
- One question per week
- Preserve memories
- Learn more about your loved ones
Cons:
- Longitudinal gift
- Subscription
Available at: Storyworth
The Ginger People Rescue Soft Lozenges
For Digestively-Challenged Mom: If she’s prone to stomach issues, these ginger lozenges are the perfect tasty and practical gift. They’re designed to help with heartburn, indigestion and nausea.
Pros:
- Affordable
- 800 mg fresh ginger
- Practical
Cons:
- Niche for moms with tummy issues
Available at: Walmart
Birthdate Co. Birthdate Candles
For the Astrology Mom: This candle is the definition of personalized. It includes a custom 2024 horoscope of your mom’s birthday on the back and scents aligned with her zociac sign.
Pros:
- Nearly 12,000 five-star reviews
- Tarot card included
- Burn time of 60-80 hours
Cons:
- Scent chosen based on birthday
Available at: Birthdate Co.
Isopure Zero Carb Protein Powder
For the Fitness Fanatic: Don’t take our word for it . . . trust the 34,000+ reviewers that give this protein powder five stars! Whether she’s just getting into working out or she’s a current muscle mom, this is a guaranteed flavor and nutrition boost.
Pros:
- Nine flavors and different size options
- Easily dissolves
- 25 grams of protein, zero sugar
Cons:
- A bit expensive
Available at: Amazon
Lagos Swiss Blue Topaz Stacking Ring
For the Ring Stacker: It seems that people either stack rings or wear them solo. If your mom is a ring stacker, this 3 mm ring is the perfect addition to her jewelry collection!
Pros:
- Different gemstone options
- Luxe gift
Cons:
- Only five ring sizes
- On the pricier side
Available at: Lagos
Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Lipstick
For the Beauty Queen: With 22 different colors to choose from, you’re destined to find the perfect shade for the perfect gal.
Pros:
- Wide color range
- Lasts all day
Cons:
- Matte (some moms prefer glossy)
Available at: Lime Crime
Away Travel The Cosmetics Bag
For the World Traveler: She loves to travel, but not without her skincare and makeup routines! This cosmetics bag comes with a detachable brush roll, a spill-proof compartment and clear zip pockets.
Pros:
- Travel size
- Compartments for organization
- Personalizable
- Five color options
Cons:
- Shape not suitable for some travel bags
Available at: Away Travel