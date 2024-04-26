Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While you can always depend on the classic bouquet of flowers or gourmet dinner out on the town for a Mother’s Day gift, they lack originality. The best way to show love for the mother in your life is to find something a bit more thoughtful. What does she actually want and need?

Shop below for a variety of Mother’s Day gifts to find the perfect gift for any type of mom!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

42 Best Mother’s Day Gifts She’ll Actually Want

For the Mom Who Stays Hydrated: If you know a mom who either hasn’t been introduced to the Stanley cup craze yet or could just use a new color, give them this insulated tumbler from the brand that’s sure to help keep them hydrated.

Pros:

Highly durable

Comes in a variety of colors and sizes

Comes in a variety of colors and sizes Great for anyone

Cons:

Not as personalized

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $35.00 Get it!

For the Classy Lady: If she loves the finer things in life, this timeless bracelet is the gift for her! The 9 mm thickness makes it timeless and bold, but not too bold.

Pros:

Comes in silver, gold, blue, pink and more

Many sizes

Free engraving

Cons:

Not as personalized

Available at: Lagos

Buy at Lagos | $35.00 Get it!

For the Coffee Drinker: Instead of giving the avid coffee drinker in your life just one coffee type, give them the gift of many with this coffee gift subscription from Trade.

Pros:

Take $10 off all gift subscriptions through May 14 with our code: UsWeekly10

Includes multiple different types of coffee

Keeps on giving each month

Cons:

Doesn’t give the entire gift at once

Available at: Trade

Buy at Trade | $60.00 Get it!

For the Hostess: This cake stand is designed with a glass dome to prevent dryness, of course, but primarily to show off your mom’s beautiful baking creations. Make it a centerpiece!

Pros:

Doubles as decor

Great reviews

Farmhouse style

Cons:

Heavier than plastic cake stands

Low inventory

Available at: QVC

Buy at QVC | $60.00 Get it!

For the Linen Lover: Perfect for spring through fall, this linen A-line maxi dress from Everlane is lightweight enough for warmer temperatures but can also be layered when it’s cool.

Pros:

Fashionable look

Versatile style

Breathable fabric

Cons:

No colorful options

Available at: Everlane

Buy at Everlane | $158.00 Get it!

For the Minimalist: Not only is this tiny dot necklace customizable, it’s also perfect for the minimalist mom with its simple style.

Pros:

Can be personalized

Several length options

Made of quality metals

Cons:

Not for the mom who loves some sparkle

Available at: Hello Adorn

Buy at Hello Adorn | $48.00 Get it!

For the Person Who Could Use a Massage: An Amazon bestseller, this foot massager is not only for relaxation. It’s also helpful for things like plantar fasciitis and neuropathy.

Pros:

Improves blood flow and circulation

Relaxing

Fits both men’s and women’s feet

Cons:

Only works for feet

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $250 You Save 48% On Sale: $130 Get it!

For the Apple Watch User: Mix utility with style with this gold basketweave stainless steel band that fashionably holds the Apple watch at the wrist.

Pros:

Stylish and elegant

Holds the Apple watch

High quality metal

Cons:

May not be everyone’s style

Available at: Goldenerre

Buy at Goldenerre | $108.00 Get it!

Related: 15 Flattering Mother’s Day Dresses for Every Occasion — Starting at $25 The countdown is officially on. Mother’s Day is less than a month away, so that means we’ve got to light a fire under our behinds to prepare. It’ll be here before we know it! Whether you’re a mother preparing to be spoiled by her loved ones on Sunday, May 22, or a family member doing […]

For the Photo Sharer: Sharing print photos with your family and friends is easier than ever thanks to the Kodak wireless mini color printer that can connect to your iPhone and print anywhere with WiFi.

Pros:

Can print virtually anywhere

Works quickly

Easy to use

Cons:

Can only do smaller photos

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $70.00 Get it!

For the Floral Fanatic: Florals for Mother’s Day may not be the most groundbreaking, but for the floral fanatic, this lavender bouquet will both look and smell beautiful.

Pros:

Beautiful pink, lavender and green mix

Has a pleasant lavender smell

Can be sent straight to their home

Cons:

Not for those who don’t appreciate flowers

Available at: The Bouqs Co

Buy at Bouqs | $74.00 Get it!

For the Person Who Always Has a Candle Lit: One gift you simply can’t go wrong with is the gift of a fabulous-smelling candle like this one from Nest.

Pros:

Has a fantastic smell

75-100 hours of burn

Comes in an aesthetically pleasing jar

Cons:

You need to make sure they’ll like the scent

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $66.00 Get it!

For the Devo-tea: Know a mom who’s a devoted tea drinker? Consider gifting them the Whistling Tea Kettle from Caraway that has a cute, vintage-style appearance.

Pros:

Vintage-style design

Comes in several colors

Durability to last for years

Cons:

Not electric

Available at: Caraway

Buy at Caraway | $245 You Save 20% On Sale: $195 Get it!

For the Gardener: These rubber boots from Hunter are not only a stylish choice for gardening but also a must-own for rainy days.

Pros:

Stylish look

Easy to slip on

Made of high quality, durable natural rubber

Cons:

Not overly necessary for some climates

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $115 You Save 7% On Sale: $107 Get it!

For the Person Who Loves a Comfortable Night’s Sleep: Made of bamboo fabric, this supreme sheet set will not only be cooling, but it will also have a soft, satin-y feel.

Pros:

Breathable bamboo fabric

Bacteria and odor resistant

Buttery soft

Cons:

On the pricier side

Available at: Faceplant Dreams

Buy at Faceplant Dreams | $260.00 Get it!

For the Person Who Loves a Glowy Complexion: Made with a pH-neutral amino acid base, hyaluronic acid, Okinawa algae blend and Japanese rice powder, this cleanser from Tatcha is sure to leave skin luminous and glowy after use.

Pros:

Contains skin-healthy ingredients

A shopper-favorite

Comes in a large 4 oz bottle

Cons:

On the pricier side

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $38.00 Get it!

Related: 23 Celebrity-Loved Mother’s Day Gifts on Amazon From Brands Like Coach, Le Creuset and Stanley With all of the gifts on the market for Mother’s Day, it can be hard to narrow down the ones that are truly worth the money (and that the mother in your life will love). If you ask Us, one way to help narrow down the selection is by taking a look at what celebrities […]

For the Wine Enthusiast: If you know a mom who never says no to a good glass of wine, consider gifting them a bottle from Wine on Sale. Our recommendation? The Yellow Tail Chardonnay.

Pros:

Affordable

Great addition to a nice dinner

Great addition to a nice dinner Delivers to the doorstep

Cons:

Can break if dropped

Available at: Wine on Sale

Buy at Wine on Sale | $13 You Save 15% On Sale: $11 Get it!

For the Person Who Always Has Their Nails Done: Perfect to add to a Mother’s Day gift basket, the OPI Nail Lacquer will give them their best manicure yet.

Pros:

Affordable

Comes in several shades

Provides up to seven days of wear

Cons:

Not as long-lasting as gel

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $12.00 Get it!

Related: 15 Unique Gifts Trending on Amazon Starting at Just $12 Finding the right gift for every person on your list can be stressful. Socks, electronics, air fryers — what should you get? If you’re looking for gifts which come highly recommended — or have the reviews and purchase numbers to back up their popularity — Amazon has a section on its site specifically dedicated to […]

For the Big Dreamer: Beyond just giving you a soft and silky place to lay your head, this mulberry silk pillowcase is healthy for both the skin and hair.

Pros:

Great for both skin and hair

Made of 100% mulberry silk

Affordable price tag

Cons:

Will eventually need replacing

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $24 You Save 17% On Sale: $20 Get it!

For the Person Who’s Sentimental: You can personalize this special gift not only with a picture, but also with a nice engraved note.

Pros:

Can personalize both the note and photo

Comes in several sizes

Lasts a long time

Cons:

Style may not be everyone’s taste

Available at: CrystalPlus

Buy at CrystalPlus | $39.00 Get it!

For the Lover of Sparkles: Made with diamonds in a heart and key shape on sterling silver chain, this necklace will have her neckline sparkling.

Pros:

Crafted with recycled sterling silver

Made with lab grown diamonds

Unique design

Cons:

On the pricier side

Available at: J’evar

Buy at J'evar | $575.00 Get it!

For the Person Who Loves Spa-Like Experience: Give the mom in your life the gift of spa-like coziness inside their own home with this Brooklinen robe, made of 100% Turkish cotton.

Pros:

Made of a soft, plush cotton

Comes in several colors

Easy to care for

Cons:

On the pricier side

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $99.00 Get it!

For the Person in Need of a Self-Care Routine: This ice roller checks the box for a few different self-care needs, such as reducing puffiness in the skin and being soothing when you have a migraine.

Pros:

Affordable price tag

Great for the skin

Can help with migraines and minor injuries

Cons:

Possibly lackluster as the only gift

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $19.00 Get it!

Related: 20 Incredibly Cozy Gifts for the Homebody in Your Life Homebodies are the easiest people to shop for. Think about it: They all enjoy plush, cozy items that are super comfortable and things that make their home feel, well, more homey. As I get older I find myself choosing to stay in more and more, so I consider myself an expert homebody — and I […]

For the Runner: An Amazon bestseller, shoppers love these running shoes for their comfortable sole and lightweight feel.

Pros:

An Amazon bestseller

Comfortable for running

Lightweight

Cons:

Somewhat costly

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $140 You Save 21% On Sale: $110 Get it!

For the Music-Loving Mom: Don’t we all love to blast our favorite tunes on the go? This vintage-inspired speaker is lightweight and perfect for day-to-day use.

Pros:

15+ hours playing time per charge

Strap to attach anywhere

Bluetooth pairing

Cons:

Small size limits sound reach

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $120.00 Get it!

For the Comfort Connoisseur: She’ll never want to stop wearing these plush shorts. Made of cotton, polyester and spandex, they’re ultra-stretchy and wick moisture stat.

Pros:

Soft material

Four color options

High-rise fit flatters all shapes

Cons:

Only four color options

Available at: Public Rec

Buy at Public Rec | $58 You Save 50% On Sale: $29 Get it!

For the Wellness Enthusiast: C’mon . . . whose mom isn’t talking about collagen? Gift her healthier hair, skin and nails with this dairy-free collagen peptide coffee creamer.

Pros:

Versatile uses

30 servings

Vanilla flavor

Cons:

Not suitable for fish or shellfish allergies

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $30.00 Get it!

For the Spicy Mom Who Loves to Cook: “Lake Shore Drive Shallot and Herb,” “Gateway to the North Maple Garlic” and “Vulcan’s Fire Salt” are just a few of the seasoning mixes included in this bestselling bundle.

Pros:

Includes unique seasonings and mixes

Decorative box

Chicago-based company

Cons:

Includes some spices she may already have

Available at: The Spice House

Buy at The Spice House | $78.00 Get it!

For the Rich Mom: Whether she’s actually a rich mom or just dresses like one, these trendy sunnies will give her the luxe look she’s going for.

Pros:

Flattering size for all face shapes

Three color options

100% UV protection

Cons:

Square shape not for everyone

On the pricier side

Available at: Dragon Alliance

Buy at Dragon Alliance | $160.00 Get it!

Related: 17 Gifts for Book Lovers That Aren’t Books It may come as a surprise, but many book lovers don’t want to receive books as gifts. While you think you know your loved ones, you may not have the best of idea of which genre and authors they enjoy reading. Plus, you don’t want to run the risk of getting them a book or […]

For the Retro Stylist: Your mom will feel like it’s the ’80s again rocking these high-rise baggy jeans. A straight-leg style, five-pocket design and soft cotton fabric make these a 10/10 find.

Pros:

Comfortable material

Contrast stitching for style

Cons:

Not everyone likes high-rise pants

One color only

Available at: TJ Maxx

Buy at TJ Maxx | $60.00 Get it!

For the Bronzed Goddess: If you can’t get her a girls’ trip to Cancun, make her look like she went on one with these new tanning drops! She’ll be glowing from the outside in.

Pros:

Two shades

Hyaluronic acid to hydrate

Lasts for 4+ days

Cons:

Not many reviews yet (new product)

Available at: Charlotte Tilbury

Buy at Charlotte Tilbury | $50.00 Get it!

For Your Mane Girl: Whether she prefers to curl or wave her hair, she’s covered with this rotating curl iron. It has a 1-inch barrel for the perfect curls and waves!

Pros:

Three heat settings

Rotates both ways

Fun color

Cons:

Potential heat damage from the iron

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $99.00 Get it!

For the Mom With Sass: Animal-printed phone cases scream diva queen. Bonus: She won’t lose her phone as often with such a vibrant print!

Pros:

10-foot drop protection

Other patterns and colors

Cons:

Screen protector not included

Available at: Case-Mate

Buy at Case-Mate | $55.00 Get it!

For the Reader: This e-reader will be available on April 30, just in time for Mother’s Day! She can carry up to 24,000 ebooks or 150 audiobooks at once. It also acts as a journal, daily planner and more!

Pros:

Multi-use

Annotation capabilities

Books are in color

Cons:

Stylus sold separately

Not available until April 30

Available at: Kobo

Buy at Kobo | $219.00 Get it!

For the Mom Who Always Smells Good: Notes of vanilla orchid, amber, white musk, sandalwood and coconut will transport her to the island of Kauai. It’s vacation every day!

Pros:

Neutral, pleasant smell

Lasts all day

Cons:

Small size

Hard to know someone’s body scent preferences

Available at: Maya Fragrances

Buy at Maya Fragrances | $72.00 Get it!

For the Beachgoing Mom: Can you ever have enough beach bags? Compact and light, this tote has just the right amount of space for all of her books, magazines and sunscreens.

Pros:

Durable and compact

Lightweight

18 color options

Cons:

Not personalizable

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $33.00 Get it!

Related: Consider Gift Shopping Done — The Perfect Wellness Gift for Mom Is 61% Off We know how difficult gift shopping can be, especially for someone like your mother who “already has everything” she needs by “being your mother”. Yes, the sentiment is sweet, but it doesn’t make nailing down a gift any easier. Try taking the pressure off of yourself though — the best gifts are thoughtful and personal…they […]

For the Storyteller: Her story will come to life — literally. Every week, you’ll choose a question for her to answer. At the end of the year, all of her stories will be bound together in this treasure of a keepsake.

Pros:

One question per week

Preserve memories

Learn more about your loved ones

Cons:

Longitudinal gift

Subscription

Available at: Storyworth

Buy at Storyworth | $99 You Save 10% On Sale: $89 Get it!

For Digestively-Challenged Mom: If she’s prone to stomach issues, these ginger lozenges are the perfect tasty and practical gift. They’re designed to help with heartburn, indigestion and nausea.

Pros:

Affordable

800 mg fresh ginger

Practical

Cons:

Niche for moms with tummy issues

Available at: Walmart

Buy at Walmart | $8.00 Get it!

For the Astrology Mom: This candle is the definition of personalized. It includes a custom 2024 horoscope of your mom’s birthday on the back and scents aligned with her zociac sign.

Pros:

Nearly 12,000 five-star reviews

Tarot card included

Burn time of 60-80 hours

Cons:

Scent chosen based on birthday

Available at: Birthdate Co.

Buy at Birthdate Co. | $60 You Save 17% On Sale: $50 Get it!

For the Fitness Fanatic: Don’t take our word for it . . . trust the 34,000+ reviewers that give this protein powder five stars! Whether she’s just getting into working out or she’s a current muscle mom, this is a guaranteed flavor and nutrition boost.

Pros:

Nine flavors and different size options

Easily dissolves

25 grams of protein, zero sugar

Cons:

A bit expensive

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $32.00 Get it!

For the Ring Stacker: It seems that people either stack rings or wear them solo. If your mom is a ring stacker, this 3 mm ring is the perfect addition to her jewelry collection!

Pros:

Different gemstone options

Luxe gift

Cons:

Only five ring sizes

On the pricier side

Available at: Lagos

Buy at Lagos | $475.00 Get it!

For the Beauty Queen: With 22 different colors to choose from, you’re destined to find the perfect shade for the perfect gal.

Pros:

Wide color range

Lasts all day

Cons:

Matte (some moms prefer glossy)

Available at: Lime Crime

Buy at Lime Crime | $15.00 Get it!

For the World Traveler: She loves to travel, but not without her skincare and makeup routines! This cosmetics bag comes with a detachable brush roll, a spill-proof compartment and clear zip pockets.

Pros:

Travel size

Compartments for organization

Personalizable

Five color options

Cons:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shape not suitable for some travel bags

Available at: Away Travel

Buy at Away Travel | $75.00 Get it!