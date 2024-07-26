Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With the hashtag lip blushing garnering over 30.8k posts, lip blushing has spiked in popularity in recent years. The cosmetic procedure, which is also known as lip tattooing, is a version of semi-permanent makeup that results in lips looking naturally fuller, more pigmented and symmetrical. I’ll be honest with you, I was thinking about spending my money to get it done — until I tried this new lip oil that basically has the same effect.

Hearing about Kulfi’s new Lassi Lips Staining Hydrating Lip Oil, I was intrigued. There’s lots of lip oils on the market and lip stains as well, but very few of a hybrid in between. I thought it was genius. Because not only with this lip oil can you keep your lips more hydrated, you can stain them at the same time. This means that the amount of times you need to apply lip products (after eating and such) goes down a significant amount. Sign me up!

The Kulfi Lip Staining Oil While Applied

Get the Kulfi Lassi Lips Staining Hydrating Lip Oil for just $24 at Sephora!

What makes this lip oil so hydrating is its lip-healthy formula, made of mango seed oil, coconut oil and vitamin E, which keeps them plump and soft. I haven’t noticed a hint of transfer with it, it stays only in the places I apply it. My favorite color it comes in is rose, because it most closely matches my natural lip color, but it comes in several other colors too like deep red and nude brown too. A pro-tip: I put it on at night and wake up in the morning with my lips already ready to go — no lipstick needed!

The Kulfi Lip Staining Oil After It’s Wiped Off

After trying it, I realized that it does so much more than just decrease the amount of times that I have to apply a lip product. Its staining abilities are truly pigmented and long-lasting, which gives me the lip blushing effect I’ve been wanting to achieve. Of course, it doesn’t stay on for months in the same way. In my case, it stayed on for around 24 hours, depending on how much I ate or drank. But considering its affordable price tag of just $24 up against the hundreds of dollars in lip blushing, I’ll take the oil. Thank you very much!

It’s not just that though, I’m also someone who gets a bit worried about the long term effects of cosmetic procedures. Lip blushing could be just fine and healthy, but for now I’d prefer this way less invasive and hydrating lip oil over something so intensive on my thin lip skin anyway.

Not only has this lip oil saved my skin from the effects of lip blushing, it’s also saved my wallet as well. On top of not having to pay for the pricey cosmetic treatment, this two-in-one product is also cutting down on my need to buy lip oils and lip stains separately. You’ll catch this in my purse from here on out!

