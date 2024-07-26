Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer has always been my favorite time of the year, but there’s one aspect of it that has always annoyed me: sunscreen. My disdain for SPF definitely stems back to the gloopy, thick lotions my mom would apply as a kid. Not only did those feel sticky on my skin, but they also smelt terrible! Times have certainly changed, though, with new sunscreen formulations emerging that melt into skin and smell like a tropical getaway. No brand is churning out fun, effective sunscreen formulas quite like Vacation, and its newest launch — Vacation Shimmer Oil SPF 30 Sunscreen — has even already garnered a celebrity fan base.

Bethenny Frankel, the internet’s favorite business mogul and product reviewer, recently took to TikTok to rave about this luscious shimmering oil SPF. “Want to go on vacation without leaving your house? Vacation Shimmer Oil . . . okay I love it, Picasso,” she says as she dispenses it on a fluffy body brush to smooth it all over her body.

This nourishing SPF oil isn’t like most sunscreens. Made with skin-softening natural oils, like argan and shea, it blends right into skin without leaving an annoying white cast or greasy feeling. While the texture is a main selling point, what really helps this product fake a vacation glow are the fine shimmer particles swirled throughout that give skin a sun-kissed radiance.

Along with Frankel, I’m also a huge fan. This sunscreen singlehandedly changed my negative connotations about body SPF. It has become a summertime staple in my beach and work bag (the sun doesn’t just shine when you’re at the beach!). I wear it almost every day . . . and even some nights. For special occasions, I smooth one to two pumps across my shoulder blades for a little razzle dazzle.

I prefer to apply the sunscreen with my bare hands to keep things simple, but if you want to make your application process a bit more luxurious, you can follow in Frankel’s footsteps and put a few pumps on a round fluffy body brush then glide it across your chest, arms and legs.

The texture and radiance are, of course, major attributes of the sunscreen, though the scent is to die for. This shimmer oil also smells like an island retreat. “It’s got a good vacation scent — it’s like being in Hawaii or Bali or somewhere super amazing,” Frankel adds. That scent is also a signature of Vacation, with hints of coconut, banana and pool water (yep, pool water!).

Sunscreen is hands down the most important step in your skincare routine, so it’s worth it to invest in a product you’ll actually use and love. With Vacation Shimmer Oil SPF 30 Sunscreen on hand, sunscreen application becomes a luxurious experience. Are you ready to glow? Shop today!

Get the Vacation Shimmer Oil SPF 30 Sunscreen for $38 at Nordstrom!

