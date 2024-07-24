Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you haven’t heard Tinashe’s latest internet famous song, “Nasty,” you might be living under a rock. The song’s gone totally viral on TikTok, with over 4.3 million posts of users either doing the hip-twisting dance or sharing with their followers the ways to “match their freak.” Well, we officially found a beauty product that matches Tinashe’s freak — and it’s just $10 on Amazon.

In an interview with The Strategist on the things she “can’t live without,” Tinashe revealed she uses the Maple Holistics Avocado Oil to “stay hydrated and moisturized” and to keep her skin “looking young.” According to the singer, it’s got a “thicker consistency than other oils,” and it’s an affordable find too.

“I don’t think lotion is enough, so I’m a big fan of using body oil and then lotion,” the 31-year-old singer said. “It doubles the impact and keeps my skin hydrated longer.”

Get the Maple Holistics Avocado Oil for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

A great multipurpose product, you can use the avocado oil on both your face and body and for nourishing things like your skin, hair, scalp or even beard. What makes avocado oil a great pick for skin and hair are its antimicrobial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, as well as its ability to help promote collagen production. It’s scent-free and can be used as a DIY skin and haircare product that seamlessly mixes with other ingredients like essential oils.

No shortage of options, you can get the avocado oil in the 4 oz or 16 oz bottle. You can try out the brand’s other oils as well, such as the pure cold-pressed avocado, coconut, apricot and almond oils.

It “matches the freak” of many other Amazon shoppers too, seeing that over 700 bottles have been sold in the last month and over 4,100 five-star ratings have been left for it.

“I bought this oil to help with my dry scalp,” one shopper said. “I love how this makes my hair and scalp feel, and it doesn’t stiffen up like coconut oil in less than warm temps. The fat gives this avocado oil a silky smooth feel that saturates my skin and leaves me feeling rejuvenated.”

If, like Tinashe, matching your freak means using hydrating skincare products that are affordable on Amazon, then you’re in the right place. You can now get her “favorite” avocado oil for just $10 on Amazon.

