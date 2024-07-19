Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
British actress and model Sienna Miller’s skin looks just as youthful and flawless at 42 as it did in her breakout film, Alfie, which she did at the age of 22. So when she opened up about the retinol moisturizer in her beauty bag, we were all ears. We were especially excited to discover it makes shoppers’ skin look “like porcelain the very next day” — and it’s just $16 on Amazon.
The Horizon: An American Saga star did an “inside my beauty bag” video with Harper’s Bazaar UK, where she revealed she uses the Pharma Development A313 Retinol Moisturizer. She said she first heard about it through Alexa Chung who’s “got the most amazing skin” and described it as “the French girl’s secret to great skin.” Sign Us up!
The Pharma Development A313 Retinol Moisturizer for just $16 at Amazon!
An over-the-counter retinol, the moisturizer contains 2% retinol pomade, which is a powerful anti-aging ingredient that’s said to fade wrinkles, support collagen production, clear pores and even out the skin’s texture and tone. However, it’s also a moisturizer, so it’s hydrating as well. It can be used on all skin types and can seamlessly fit into your daily routine.
Shoppers have clearly caught onto the French girl secret as well. On top of over 10,000 tubes of the moisturizer being bought in the last month, over 1,600 customers have given it a five-star rating.
Another 61-year-old shopper said they hope to “say goodbye to Botox” after using it.
“I have used this [for] 3 days and can’t believe how tight my face feels and the lines above [my] lips are almost gone,” they said.
I don’t know what it is in that French water, but it’s true — they always seem to have the secrets to younger-looking skin. Let Miller be the proof, this moisturizer will have your skin aging backwards. And considering it’s under $20, on Amazon I’ll be testing it for myself too.
