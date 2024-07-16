Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Amazon Prime Days are the perfect time to stock up your everyday essentials while they’re discounted and save majorly on big ticketed items like furniture. It’s also, however, a great time to test out new products you haven’t tried yet, so that you don’t have to get them all full price. So if you’ve been on the hunt for a new anti-aging moisturizer that will, according to shoppers, give your face “instant lift and glow,” now’s the time to finally give it a go.

Whether the IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Face Moisturizer is a beauty staple in your routine or you’ve been eyeing it for a while now, its Prime Day discount is a must-shop. This year’s Prime Day is July 16 through the 17 and it’s a rare time when you’ll be able to score the moisturizer while it’s 40% off its original price.

Get the IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Anti Aging Face Moisturizer (Originally $59) on sale for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

The moisturizer is more than just your average face cream, delivering two times more hydration and potent active ingredients to the skin. With this face cream you’ll be able to skip the hydrating serum since it already has powerful amounts of hyaluronic acid and ceramides. It starts to repair the skin’s barrier within just one hour and hydrates it for up to 48 hours. It has a silky and creamy texture and is proven to work on all skin types.

Though I’m sure they’ll be thrilled to snag it at a discount, the over 2,000 shoppers who bought it in the last month were happy to pay full price for the moisturizer and its benefits. I’m also willing to bet that the 1,600 of them who left it a five-star rating will also be coming back for more of it during Prime Days.

“[It] works wonders,” one reviewer said. “[My] face is smoother, brighter, [and it’s] wrinkles demolishing . . . [It] works well with my makeup.”

If you’ve been on the hunt for an anti-aging moisturizer that will actually do the job, this one is IT! Snag it while it’s still on sale for a whole $24 off its regular price during Amazon Prime Day.

Looking for something else? Explore more from IT Cosmetics here and anti-aging face moisturizers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!