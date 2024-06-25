Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

‘Tis the season for major savings. So many of our favorite retailers (and e-tailers) are hosting massive markdowns, by way of summer sales. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the annual events we’re looking forward to the most!

Whether you’re an Icon-level Nordy Club member or a newbie looking to shop the sale for the first time, we’ve got you covered with the need-to-know info on the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Find what’s on sale, when it’ll be available and how to sign up. Read on for the scoop!

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Prepare for massive savings! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a yearly savings event, where everything from fashion, beauty and home is discounted.

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale kicks off to the public on July 15, 2024. Nordy Club members gain access to the sale through their respective tiers. Icon shoppers can shop the sale starting Tuesday, July 9. Ambassadors gain access on Wednesday, July 10, while influencers shop from Thursday, July 11.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?

The general public has access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for 21 days. It ends on August 4.

What brands are on sale during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Nordstrom hasn’t released a confirmed list of brands that will be discounted for the anniversary sale. If last year’s sale was any indication, we can expect major savings on brands like Free People, Spanx, Dyson, and NuFACE.

Do I need to be a Nordy Club Member to shop the Anniversary Sale?

You don’t have to be a Nordy Club member to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. However, Nordy Club members earn early access to the sale.

How do I become a Nordy Club Member?

Signing up for Nordy Club is easy and breezy! Just provide your phone number at checkout or pay with your Nordstrom card when shopping in stores or online at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack. Nordy Club is divided into four tiers based on your yearly spending amount.

Shoppers who spend $500 per year earn Influencer status and receive free basic alterations, lifestyle workshops, and priority access to style events. All Nordstrom credit card holders automatically start at Influencer status. Shoppers earn Ambassador status when they spend $5,000 per year. Ambassadors have the same perks as members and influencers, but they earn priority status to style events, access to Nordstrom to You in-home stylists, and invite-only events. Icon cardholders are shoppers who spend at least $15,000 at Nordstrom.

What is on sale during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Consider the Anniversary Sale a one-stop shop. You’ll be able to snag deals on everything from clothing essentials like jeans, coats, jackets and shoes for men, women, and children. That includes seasonal staples and year-round essentials like undergarments and socks. Plus, you can snag major savings on personal care products and beauty must-haves. Everything from moisturizers to shampoo and deodorant is up for grabs.

Does Nordstrom Rack participate in the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2024?

No, Nordstrom Rack doesn’t participate in the Anniversary Sale, however, you can return Anniversary Sale items in-store at Nordstrom Rack.