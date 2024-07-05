Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You may have a list of non-negotiables when it comes to relationships, self-care or finances, but if you don’t have one when it comes to shopping, you’re missing out! In case you didn’t know, Nordstrom is having its big Anniversary Sale from July 15 to August 4, giving you 21 days to shop — hooray!

The only downside of major sale events is that everyone and their mother is shopping, so chances are your favorites will be gone shortly after the floodgates open. If there’s a way to get ahead, you want to get ahead! What most people don’t know is that insane deals are happening right now . . . yes, before the big sale.

To get ahead of the madness, we found 10 sandal deals from Tory Burch, Paige, Vince Camuto and more that you won’t be able to do summer without. Happy shopping, friends!

1. Take Up to 60% Off Sam Edelman

Our Absolute Favorite: These Bay Cutout Slide Sandals shoes have the comfort of slides with the style of classy sandals. Grab this shoe in one of 17 different colors!

Check out all Sam Edelman shoes on sale here!

2. Take Up to 39% Off Tory Burch

Our Absolute Favorite: Believe it or not, you can find a sporty sandal from Tory Burch! These vibrant purple shoes have a comfy leather upper for a blister-free experience.

Check out all Tory Burch shoes on sale here!

3. Take Up to 60% Off Open Edit

Our Absolute Favorite: Have you ever seen such an elegant sandal? The fishtail braid strap gives it a beachy flair. You’ll definitely get some compliments!

Check out all Open Edit shoes on sale here!

4. Take Up to 30% Off André Assous

Our Absolute Favorite: Suitable for the beach or a brunch with the queen, the Nice Woven Sandal will be your new go-to shoe . . . guaranteed!

Check out all André Assous shoes on sale here!

5. Take Up to 30% Off Vionic

Our Absolute Favorite: It doesn’t matter if you lean towards cream or denim blue . . . both are on sale! This Vionic sandal is slightly nautical and totally luxe.

Check out all Vionic shoes on sale here!

6. Take Up to 30% Off Ugg

Our Absolute Favorite: Nope, it’s not a typo — Ugg has summer shoes too! These espadrille wedges have a 2.5-inch heel, a one-inch platform and a black tie strap.

Check out all Ugg shoes on sale here!

7. Take Up to 25% Off Paige

Our Absolute Favorite: The square toe and strappy leather design make this sandal perfect to wear with maxi skirts and dresses. This swoon-worthy chocolate color is on sale!

Check out all Paige shoes on sale here!

8. Take Up to 20% Off Mia

Our Absolute Favorite: These sandals are extra breathable given the side cutouts. You’ll want to wear these sandals to the beach, grocery store and beyond!

Check out all Mia shoes on sale here!

9. Take Up to 30% Off Schutz

Our Absolute Favorite: Have a nice gathering on the agenda? The Wavy Slide Sandal will tie together your entire outfit — no high heels required!

Check out all Schutz shoes on sale here!

10. Take Up to % Off Vince Camuto

Our Absolute Favorite: Every color besides black is on sale, so you’re going to want to take advantage of it. Creamy white gives yacht wife energy while dulce de leche brown gives rich mom energy, so pick your vibe!

Check out all Vince Camuto shoes on sale here!