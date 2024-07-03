Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Move over, sundresses . . . it’s two-piece set season! While two-piece outfits are a thing all year round (think sweatshirt and sweatpant sets during the winter and sweater and flowy pant sets during the fall), summer sets are our absolute favorites.

Related: This Is the $15 Dress Reviewers Call a 'Summer Must-Have' for Petite to Plus We can’t get enough of the oversized and baggy trend — it seems like the world can’t either! High fashion lately includes loose button-up tops, flowy maxi skirts, wide-leg pants and utility dresses, all of which are airy, lightweight and perfect for summer. These styles blur the border between comfortable and stylish . . . […]

The right two-piece set is luxe-looking, airy, versatile and trendier than a sundress — yep, we said it! But like sundresses, two-piece outfits can fall on the pricey side; after all, they’re in hot demand right now! In times like these, we turn to our trusty friend Amazon who comes in clutch once again.

These 20 flattering outfits — all under $20 — will make you look like a yacht wife, rich mom and European girl all at once. You can thank Us later!

1. Button back: You’d never guess this trendy crop tank has a button-up design in the back . . . it’s love — $20!

2. Comfy cozy: Whether you’re reading a book on the bow or having a glass of wine on the deck, you’ll be as comfy as you are stylish — $20!

3. Linen look: This linen-looking set is actually made of cotton, meaning it’s much softer on the skin — $10!

4. Dressed up: If you have a nice occasion coming up this summer, look no further for a go-to outfit with a bow tie waist — $15!

5. Put-together princess: Even when life feels chaotic, this cap sleeve top and capri pant set will make everyone think your life is together — was $28, now $20!

6. Beach day: Grab the towels and sunscreen! This square neck top and high-rise short set is airy, lightweight and cooling — $20!

7. Faux romper: Rompers are cute, but who wants to get fully undressed every time they use the bathroom? — was $39, now $19!

8. Total trendsetter: Vacationing or not, this outfit gives trip-to-Europe vibes . . . it must be the lantern sleeves — was $27, now $20!

9. Everyday outfit: Let’s face it: Choosing what to wear on the daily can be harder than choosing event-specific outfits — $15!

10. Coffee run: When you want to look like you just left a mansion for your cup of joe, meet your new favorite buttery-soft set — $20!

11. Adventuring somewhere: We love the khaki color, but you can also grab this set in a neutral blue, green or brown — was $28, now $20!

12. Greek goddess: This outfit is ideal for touring the streets of Madrid or touring your expansive home — was $30, now $20!

13. ’90s flair: The half-zip short-sleeve sweatshirt and high-rise bottoms combo is a retro one that will turn heads everywhere you go — $15!

14. Ruffle hem: If you’ve felt like your wardrobe is missing something, this woven cotton set is it — was $20, now $18!

15. Pretty professional: Hey there, corporate queen! Whether you’re actually a working gal or not, this linen set will make you look organized — was $11, now $10!

16. Major steal: We can’t believe this two-piece crop top and flowy shorts set is half off . . . it’s a sign — was $39, now $19!

17. Gingham style: Gingham is having a moment in the sun! Check out this puff sleeve top with a tie front for beach days and beyond — was $27, now $15!

18. DND mode: It may just be a date night in your hometown, but this faux wrap top and wide-leg pant outfit will make you feel like you’re abroad — was $25, now $20!

19. Lounge essential: No more lounging in an old college tee and running shorts! This knit set is just as cozy and much more fashionable — was $24, now $13!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

20. Playful design: Wear this zigzag trim set everywhere from the grocery store to your best friend’s birthday party — was $38, now $15!