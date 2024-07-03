Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Move over, sundresses . . . it’s two-piece set season! While two-piece outfits are a thing all year round (think sweatshirt and sweatpant sets during the winter and sweater and flowy pant sets during the fall), summer sets are our absolute favorites.
The right two-piece set is luxe-looking, airy, versatile and trendier than a sundress — yep, we said it! But like sundresses, two-piece outfits can fall on the pricey side; after all, they’re in hot demand right now! In times like these, we turn to our trusty friend Amazon who comes in clutch once again.
These 20 flattering outfits — all under $20 — will make you look like a yacht wife, rich mom and European girl all at once. You can thank Us later!
1. Button back: You’d never guess this trendy crop tank has a button-up design in the back . . . it’s love — $20!
2. Comfy cozy: Whether you’re reading a book on the bow or having a glass of wine on the deck, you’ll be as comfy as you are stylish — $20!
3. Linen look: This linen-looking set is actually made of cotton, meaning it’s much softer on the skin — $10!
4. Dressed up: If you have a nice occasion coming up this summer, look no further for a go-to outfit with a bow tie waist — $15!
5. Put-together princess: Even when life feels chaotic, this cap sleeve top and capri pant set will make everyone think your life is together — was $28, now $20!
6. Beach day: Grab the towels and sunscreen! This square neck top and high-rise short set is airy, lightweight and cooling — $20!
7. Faux romper: Rompers are cute, but who wants to get fully undressed every time they use the bathroom? — was $39, now $19!
8. Total trendsetter: Vacationing or not, this outfit gives trip-to-Europe vibes . . . it must be the lantern sleeves — was $27, now $20!
9. Everyday outfit: Let’s face it: Choosing what to wear on the daily can be harder than choosing event-specific outfits — $15!
10. Coffee run: When you want to look like you just left a mansion for your cup of joe, meet your new favorite buttery-soft set — $20!
11. Adventuring somewhere: We love the khaki color, but you can also grab this set in a neutral blue, green or brown — was $28, now $20!
12. Greek goddess: This outfit is ideal for touring the streets of Madrid or touring your expansive home — was $30, now $20!
13. ’90s flair: The half-zip short-sleeve sweatshirt and high-rise bottoms combo is a retro one that will turn heads everywhere you go — $15!
14. Ruffle hem: If you’ve felt like your wardrobe is missing something, this woven cotton set is it — was $20, now $18!
15. Pretty professional: Hey there, corporate queen! Whether you’re actually a working gal or not, this linen set will make you look organized — was $11, now $10!
16. Major steal: We can’t believe this two-piece crop top and flowy shorts set is half off . . . it’s a sign — was $39, now $19!
17. Gingham style: Gingham is having a moment in the sun! Check out this puff sleeve top with a tie front for beach days and beyond — was $27, now $15!
18. DND mode: It may just be a date night in your hometown, but this faux wrap top and wide-leg pant outfit will make you feel like you’re abroad — was $25, now $20!
19. Lounge essential: No more lounging in an old college tee and running shorts! This knit set is just as cozy and much more fashionable — was $24, now $13!
20. Playful design: Wear this zigzag trim set everywhere from the grocery store to your best friend’s birthday party — was $38, now $15!