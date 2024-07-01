Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We can’t get enough of the oversized and baggy trend — it seems like the world can’t either! High fashion lately includes loose button-up tops, flowy maxi skirts, wide-leg pants and utility dresses, all of which are airy, lightweight and perfect for summer. These styles blur the border between comfortable and stylish . . . what more could we ask for?

Utility dresses are a particularly hot commodity right now, but the style isn’t always flattering. Although they’re trendy, the wrong utility dress can have a tent effect, drowning you out to the point where you’re practically swimming. To get all the style and comfort with a generous side of flattering, you’ll want one with a tie waist.

Tie waists allow you to enjoy a loose dress while simultaneously highlighting your shape. We found an absolute winner at Walmart that is comfy, trendy, high-quality and flattering, a dream team of qualities that’ll make it your new go-to! The dress has buttons in the front, a ruffle neck, button cuff sleeves and an elastic tie waist that flatters your bod — in a modest way — without squeezing or constricting.

Made of 100% cotton, this dress is soft and cool on the skin, ideal for those hot July days to come. It hits just above the knees, so you don’t have to worry about it limiting your range of motion while you play pickleball, run around with the kids or walk the streets of Europe; the dress is probably comfier than your favorite loungewear set!

There are a few different colors to choose from and when we tell you we’re stuck, we mean we’re stuck. The white is classy, clean and preppy while the indigo blue is vintage and slightly edgy. There’s also a nautical-looking blue and white stripe variation that nails the yacht wife aesthetic. Oh, and if you’re really into the cargo utility look, you can grab this dress in an earthy green hue — so chic!

Any of these dresses can be paired with sandals or chunky sneakers for your casual occasions this summer — we’re thinking picnics, outdoor parties and beach days. You can also dress it up with strappy sandals, dangle earrings, an oversized tote bag and sunnies for nicer gatherings like birthdays and work happy hours.

Speaking of birthdays, this dress would make the perfect gift for the fashionista in your life. Grab one for yourself and one for her . . . you two can match!

