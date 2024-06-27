Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While Katie Holmes is known for being an actress, she’s also a full-time fashionista to Us! We don’t know how she balances an acting career with high fashionista status, but she does both exceptionally well.

Holmes was spotted in — you guessed it — New York City wearing a cutout maxi dress and pointed-toe leather shoes, combining a summery look with a classy and chic style. Navy and cream hues give the outfit a coastal flair while vertical stripes elongate her legs, making our girl Katie look like she’s pushing six feet!

While it’s not a maxi dress, we found something that looks nearly identical and is versatile enough to wear with any top in your closet this summer. That’s right! This outfit has the same knit look and vertical stripe pattern as Katie’s, just in skirt form. It even has an identical fringe hemline, a-line design and ankle length!

The skirt combines coastal and Scandanavian, making it ideal for summer gatherings and day-to-day wear. A lightweight polyester material keeps it airy and cool — yes, even on those brutal 95-degree days! The waistband is stretchy as well, so you don’t have to worry about this skirt squeezing or constraining your midsection. It’s an extra comfy find that you’ll want to wear everywhere!

An ultra-flattering fit is another thing we love about this maxi skirt. It effectively covers any lumps while hiding cellulite around the tummy and thighs. Plus, the maxi length is modest, perfect for work, grocery shopping, picnics, beach days, you name it!

Styling this skirt is a breeze (no pun intended), but if you want to style it like Holmes, try pairing it with a black tank, pointed-toe flats and a dainty bracelet. If coastal is more your vibe, wearing it with a white linen tank and espadrille sandals will help you nail the look! This skirt is even suitable for the office if you wear it with a blouse and heels.

And if black makes you think of winter, no worries — you can get this skirt in white with black stripes instead! Whichever you choose though, just be ready for about a million inquiries about your skirt. You’ll feel famous and realize why many stars are camera-shy!

Get the Aotasely Knit Maxi Skirt for $43 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

