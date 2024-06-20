Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Blake Lively takes the matching set trend to a whole new level.

A few weeks ago, the It Ends with Us star stunned in an all-Chanel outfit at Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Artists dinner — she even matched her nails to her outfit! It’s a whole different level of coordination that we’re itching to recreate.

The top is a somewhat fitted jacket with buttons up the front and lapel folds, complementing the loose wide-leg bottoms that touch the floor. Both pieces have a busy floral pattern with Chanel logos peppered about for a luxe designer flair — it’s a very summery high-fashion getup that undoubtedly turned some heads (other than ours)!

But most of Us aren’t frequent attendees of ultra-upscale events (sadly) and probably don’t need full-blown pantsuits of our own. An expensive-looking pajama set though? Count Us in! We’re all about lightweight and comfy pajamas that double as loungewear.

This pajama set looks a lot like Lively’s June 10 getup . . . but with a comfy twist. The set is black with bright pink and yellow flower designs, giving it a classy and high-end look. The top is short-sleeved with a modest V-neck while the bottoms are cropped at capri length — it’s the perfect skin-to-no-skin ratio!

Plus, a polyester and spandex blend (what most sweat-wicking workout clothes are made of) will keep you extra breezy this summer, even if you run hot at night! The bottoms have an elastic waistband for extra comfort, so you’ll be cool, unconstrained and looking like a movie star — literally — while you lounge about.

The top and bottom can be mixed and matched to make other outfits too, so don’t be afraid to get creative! We love the look of this top with black leggings or even dress pants. You can also wear it with a white skirt! The bottoms pair perfectly with a tank top and sneakers for day-to-day errands, campfires and yoga class.

And if you love the style but not the design, this lightweight set comes in a bunch of different patterns and sizes that are equally cozy. We can’t guarantee you’ll be mistaken for Lively though, unless you opt for this pink and yellow flower version!

Get the Ekouaer Capri Pajama Set for $20 (originally $23) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

