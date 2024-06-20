Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Who wants to be wearing a full face of makeup when it’s 95 degrees and humid outside? Not me! There’s something about foundation and concealer melting off my face that’s offputting at best. I’ve been going through the motions with my usual day-to-day makeup routine, applying a nice layer of foundation knowing it’ll drip off during my midday walk — until now.

In the least dramatic-sounding way possible, my summer makeup routine may never be the same! Instead of wearing foundation, I’ve been wearing these non-greasy bronzing drops that blend seamlessly into my skin. Made with a blend of hydrating butters from the Amazon, the serum quite literally makes my skin glow.

Murumuru butter, cupuaçu butter and tucuma butter are the superstar ingredients — packed with essential fatty acids and vitamins — that give the skin a radiant finish. Since the drops are subtle, adding a touch of illumination without overpowering, the serum is helping me nail the natural girl summer look, too . . . all while softening, conditioning and moisturizing. This serum is seriously a dream cocktail for my look, skin and pocketbook!

And if you’re worried about serums being greasy, I was too — but this serum proves that it’s possible to find a lightweight and hydrating serum that doesn’t give your skin an oily shine. Made without parabens, gluten, talc, dyes and animal products, it makes sense that the serum is sensitive skin friendly, too! It feels and smells like a luxury retreat with clean, dermatologist-tested ingredients.

When all is said and done, I see why hundreds of people give it five stars. The depth of color, weightless texture, hydrating ingredient profile and non-greasy finish are like no other, making it a 10-out-of-10 find in my book. Heck, it might even replace my face self-tanning drops!

“I have tried many different bronzing drops and I was a bit skeptical of buying a cheaper product,” one reviewer explains. “However, these bronzing drops work really good and leave zero streaking or splotching. The color is rich the formula is thin and easy to work into the skin . . . it’s easy to blend in. I have used this alone but also with foundation and it gives the prettiest glow.”

Get the Physicians Formula Butter Glow Bronzing Serum for $15 (originally $17) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

