Finding a good perfume sounds easy — after all, shouldn’t bestsellers be the best ones? — but it can actually be a difficult, time-consuming and occasionally mood-killing venture. You do the work, researching the best smells that “suit” your interests, only to have the perfume be an overpowering and headache-inducing flop. Ugh!

Don’t worry, we’ve all been there — especially when perfume shopping online. If you’re looking for a perfume that’s light, delicate, sweet and not too seasonal, you’re in the right place! We went through the struggle of online perfume shopping so you don’t have to and found six “safe” scents you’ll be wearing all year round. These are guaranteed winners!

Read on for our fail-proof picks. We adore them all!

Marc Antoine Barrios Tilia

This one has to be an absolute favorite — of all time. It’s on the pricier side but is 110% worth it for this soft, subtle fragrance that lasts all day. Get ready for everyone to be asking you what you wear!

Get the Marc Antoine Barrios Tilia Perfume for $160 at Neiman Marcus!

By Rosie Jane Dulce Fragrance Oil

“Dulce” is the Spanish word for “sweet,” and this perfume oil is just that. Made with only fragrance oils, essential oils and other natural ingredients, this clean scent has notes of vanilla coupled with a woody smell.

Get the By Rosie Jane Dulce Fragrance Oil for $45 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 18, 2024, but are subject to change.



Lolita Lempicka Le Parfum

It’s on sale — we say it’s meant to be! This romantic fragrance has top notes of anise, cherry and violet with middle notes of licorice and tonka bean. Iris and musk round it out, making this the ideal day-to-day scent.

Get the Lolita Lempicka Le Parfum for $80 (originally $89) on Amazon!

Maya No. 2

It’s clean, sophisticated and light — everything you want in a perfume! The floral perfume oil is easy to layer with other scents in your repertoire. According to one reviewer, it smells “of fresh-cut roses.”

Get the Maya No. 2 Perfume Oil for $40 at Maya Fragrances!

Kilian Paris Love, Don't Be Shy

Rihanna has worn this scent, so if you don’t take our word for it, take hers! The scent is warm and floral, a one-of-a-kind combination unique to Kilian Paris. Marshmallow and honeysuckle are just a few swoon-worthy hints!

Get Kilian Paris Love, Don't Be Shy for $295 at Nordstrom!

Phlur Strawberry Letter

This pocket-size perfume roll-on is the only perfume you need in your gym bag, purse, work backpack or travel bag. It’s crisp, fruity and decadent, giving you a playful and classy flair.

Get the Phlur Strawberry Letter for $29 at Anthropologie!