Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love everything about summer . . . well, almost everything. Beach days, sundresses, shorts and tank tops are great and all, but they also mean we have to keep up on shaving — like, everything. It’s an inconvenience well worth it for sunshine and sand — unless daily shaving turns into razor bumps, redness, irritation and ingrown hairs which it (unfortunately) does for many of Us.

If you’re on the lookout for a way to reduce hair regrowth that isn’t a thousand-dollar hair removal treatment, you’re in the right place. And no, we’re not about to tell you about a $300 chemical-laden cream with wishy-washy reviews. We found a natural $11 lotion that not only slows down hair growth but hydrates, soothes and nourishes the skin!

Related: The Best SPF 50+ Face Sunscreens to Prevent Skin Aging — Starting at $7 We love the sun as much as anyone else, but it’s no secret that sun exposure ages the skin — even limited sun exposure. The warm UVA and UVB rays might feel nice on our skin, but after just five minutes, the damage begins. The only way to prevent damage is to either avoid the […]

This formula contains ingredients like shea butter to moisturize, but that’s just the beginning of the superstar lineup. White Willow Bark has anti-inflammatory properties, calming the skin and aiding cell turnover to prevent razor bumps, while powerful plant extracts like larrea divaricata, gymnema sylvestre leaf and daffodil bulb slow hair growth at the follicle.

There aren’t any parabens, phthalates or animal products in this cream either, making it a win for your skin and the planet! Oh, and since the formula targets the follicle, the frequency and urgency of hair removal both decrease. Many reviewers note a reduction in hair density, too!

To apply, simply use it as a normal body moisturizer, giving special attention to areas like your legs that you want to inhibit hair regrowth. Use it twice a day for at least a month to start noticing results! Plenty of happy customers use this cream on the chin and face along with the legs and body, so don’t be afraid to customize it to fit your needs!

“I’m able to shave once every two weeks and still stay smooth,” one reviewer says. “Only $10 to do what laser hair removal would have done over years and for thousands of dollars? YES PLEASE,” another says.

So say goodbye to switching out your razor every week and self-inflicting unnecessary redness and irritation. Smooth, flawless skin is just around the corner on Amazon! Your skin and pocketbook will thank you!

Get the Completely Bare Body Moisturizer & Hair Inhibitor for $11 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other hair-inhibiting creams on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!