Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love the sun as much as anyone else, but it’s no secret that sun exposure ages the skin — even limited sun exposure. The warm UVA and UVB rays might feel nice on our skin, but after just five minutes, the damage begins. The only way to prevent damage is to either avoid the sun completely or wear a layer of protection . . . the latter sounds much better to Us!

During the summer though, SPF 20 or 30 just won’t cut it. If you’re serious about preventing wrinkle-inducing rays from harming your skin, you need heavy-duty SPF 50 plus. And no, not just when you’re lounging on a poolside chair — every single day!

But many face sunscreens are oily, pore-clogging and overpriced. We found the best SPF 50 formulas that layer easily under makeup and protect without a trace. These formulas will fit seamlessly into your routine or will replace your current everyday sunscreen. Five stars all around!

Related: These Dry Shampoos Make Every Day Look Like Wash Day Please note, all prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 6, 2024, but are subject to change. For those of Us on the oily side of the hair spectrum, warmer weather can be a bit of a challenge. We love the sunshine and north of 80-degree temps, of course, but it also means […]

Vacation Studio Tone Bronzing Drops

Why just protect your face when you can get a bronzed glow, too? These drops will give you an instant face tan, allowing you to wear a hat and skip the damage altogether!

Get the Vacation Studio Tone SPF 50 Bronzing Drops for $29 at Vacation!

Kate Somerville Illuminating Sunscreen Drops

These tinted drops contain 24.5% non-nano zinc oxide, one of the highest concentrations on the market. Your skin will have a protective barrier and actually reflect UV rays!

Get the Kate Somerville Hydrakate Illuminating Sunscreen Drops for $41 (originally $46) on Amazon!

L’Oreal Paris Bright Reveal Daily SPF

Ready for a glowy look? This anti-aging moisturizer contains vitamins C and E to protect against environmental damage as well as UVA and UVB filters. It’s extra lightweight for everyday wear!

Get the L’Oreal Paris Bright Reveal Daily SPF 50 Moisturizer for $28 on Amazon!

Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Sunscreen

This SPF 60 sunscreen is made without oils, fragrances, mineral oils or other pore-clogging chemicals; instead, you’ll get antioxidants and radiance-boosting ingredients.

Get the Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense SPF 60 Sunscreen for $14 (originally $21) on Amazon!

HH Science Clinical Strength SPF Serum

If you’re looking for a serum that boosts radiance while it hydrates, meet this splurge-worthy serum! Wear it alone or under makeup . . . actually, you might not even need makeup!

Get the HH Science Clinical Strength SPF 50 Serum for $75 (originally $99) at HHScience!

Bondi Sands Daily Face Lotion

You might know Bondi Sands for tanning products, but this everyday lotion is made without DHA (the tanning compound). It’s formulated for all skin types, including sensitive skin!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Bondi Sands Daily SPF 50 Face Lotion for $7 (originally $10) on Amazon!